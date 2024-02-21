Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi looked gorgeous in a beautiful kente dress for Miss World 2024 festival night

The young teacher depicted the rich culture and history of the people of the Volta Region of Ghana with her outfit

Past beauty queens and some social media users have commented on Miriam Xorlasi's stunning kente outfit

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi is projecting the flag of Ghana at the 71st Miss World competition in India.

The 24-year-old Ewe teacher in the Volta Region of Ghana won over the world with her great personality, intelligence, and high fashion sense just a few days into the pageant.

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @missghana

For the festival night celebration, the beauty goddess wore a kente dress designed with unique kente fabric from Agbozume in the Volta region.

Miriam Xorlasi wore a beautiful headpiece, the Kevi, which is a bag that represents how her ancestors stored their belongings on their heads, and the staff provided support for the older women who led the march.

The exaggerated back represents where the women kept their family's used clothes until they reached the next water source.

Miss Ghana 2022 poses with other beauty queens at the 71st Miss Ghana competition.

Beauty queen and passionate teacher Miriam Xorlasi couldn't hide her excitement as she posed with other beauty queens ahead of the preliminary competitions in India.

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe has commented on Miriam Xorlasi's beautiful kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

monique_mawulawe stated:

Let’s go

nyahe_ stated:

Finally, someone is telling our stories to the world. Proud no9. Thank you miss world Ghana. Thank you.

senny_majiid stated:

Miss Ghana performed wonderfully in her introduction , costume ,walk and elegance also in check so proud of you sis !!

Sikablandy stated:

❤️❤️Ewevi

senny_majiid stated:

Oh I forgot to talk about her glowing chocolate brown skin . This is truly an ayigbe toffee

Veeevarista stated:

Go for gold Xorla ❤️❤️

Jonasanyadi stated:

Miss world 2023/20240in advance

sksantiago9 stated:

Great insight.

Kayeprince stated:

Great history ❤❤

gh_doll32 stated:

We are with you

Supagalll stated:

Keep it going Queen

tee_taller20k stated:

Keep going Queen ❤️

22-year-old Teacher Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo Crowned Miss Ghana 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 22-year-old teacher Miriam Xorlasi Tordze, who was crowned Miss Ghana 2022 and will represent Ghana in the upcoming Miss World pageant.

Miriam defeated 16 competitors, with Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah coming in second and third, respectively.

Miriam's talent, eloquence, and compassion for older people left a lasting impression on the competition organizers and Ghanaians.

