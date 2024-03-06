A-lister Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set another new fashion trend with her cargo pants and matching tops

The fashionista has inspired her fans who want to slay without spending all their savings on designer brands

Ghanaian and Nigerian stars have commented on Jackie Appiah while admiring her glamorous hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken over Instagram with designer clothing while enjoying her vacation in Paris.

The 40-year-old looked classy in a knitted turtleneck top with a cutout that she paired with cargo pants.

Jackie Appiah completed her look with a stylish orange trenchcoat while showing off her expensive Louis Vuitton bag styled with a designer scarf.

The philanthropic wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and mild makeup to enhance her look for the fabulous street photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah looks sporty in designer tracksuit

Jackie Appiah served positive street vibes with this look. She slayed in an effortlessly stylish round-neck tracksuit and matching pants.

She completed her look with designer sunglasses and expensive jewellery set for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Jackie Appiah's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lydiaforson stated:

Gorgeous

Elvischucks stated:

Tomorrow, they will say they don’t know who the Minister of Enjoyment is.

peac_hy stated:

… A babe!…

tcharls_ozuruigbo stated:

Class

Niineybeautystore stated:

My super star ❤️

Glenjonah stated:

I love the retro look. She is not scared to switch lanes in fashion.

Touchmakeupartistry stated:

Colors

Loveidoko stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Haroldamenyah stated:

Class in session ✍

Ruthkadiri stated:

Rich and famous

sharonfrancis01 stated:

Fashion killer

officialcynthiara220 stated:

I wish you and yours truly a happy day filled with exciting memories. In-between, you look absolutely stunning, my luxurious diva❤️❤️❤️❤️

Adybylinda stated:

How I love this, Jackie

orjiphil10 stated:

My Fav. lady ❤️. Happy Independence Day to Ghana.

asabosslady_ stated:

Queen

Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress To A Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who dazzled in a lace gown during a friend's opulent US wedding ceremony.

The 39-year-old wore a long-sleeved shirt, glossy hair, and perfect makeup. Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stunning outfit.

