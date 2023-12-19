Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been named among the top style icons of 2023 with her fabulous looks

The 40-year-old looked spectacular in designer outfits and a bag for her birthday donations and presentation of certificates to entrepreneurs in Mepe

Some social media users have praised Jackie Appiah for sponsoring over 100 people in Mepe through vocational training while admiring her look

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has continuously inspired fashionistas with her elegant outfits, designer bags and shoes throughout the year.

Most style influencers stay glued to her social media page, especially in December, for her birthday photos as she rarely attends red-carpet events.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in glamorous outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

For her birthday this year, the fashion icon opted for a simple black gown while rocking a classy, sporty outfit for a birthday donation.

Jackie Appiah wore a stylish designer t-shirt and black cargo pants styled with a Chanel bag while she modelled in expensive sneakers.

The mother of one looked splendid in a centre-parted long curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah stuns in a long-sleeve Kente gown

Jackie Appiah represented Ghana at the 2023 AMVCA cultural night in a cleavage-baring Kente gown and charming ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

divine_freeman stated:

I celebrate grace, ma ❤️

Mykelobeng stated:

Happy Child

kachi_berry7 stated:

Love you from day one ❤️

itchinny_susan_rose stated:

Wow, lady J❤️❤️❤️

pinkydarling133 stated:

My queen lots of love ❤️

Gladwellpeters stated:

My Celebrity Crush ❤️❤️

iam_esthie_ stated:

Miss ageless!!! I love you!!! Such an inspiration!!! this body ain’t hon fail me even after I’ve gone round the sun 20 times twice!!! Thanks for showing us how! You’re so beautiful!!

Dwumahabel stated:

Looking pretty

Realkobbytog stated:

This girl is sweet ooo

