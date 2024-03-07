Moses Bliss' beautiful wife has open up a why she didn't wear heavy makeup on her wedding day

A Ghanaian lawyer based in the United Kingdom, Marie Wiseborn, who recently went viral on social media for wearing mild makeup and fixing her hair for her plush wedding, has explained why she doesn't wear makeup.

The beautiful wife of a Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss, shared her thoughts on the power of makeup and why she tries to avoid it, although some powerful women of God wear it.

In the viral video, Marie Wiseborn said that;

I don't do makeup because it's bad. It's bad when you make it an idol. It is bad when you make it your all and all. I don't think makeup is demonic, but I'm saying that there are some makeup brands and pallette that I stay away from. Firstly, I believe that names carry power because when you read the bible and they name somebody or something, it is important.

I saw an eye shadow palette, and there was one called Jezebel. I said oh, I will use it again. And there were ones like Lust and Seduction, and I said no, we are doing this today.

In saying that, we should be mindful of that because I believe names carry power, so you will name something Jezebel unless you know something is up.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn rock elegant kente for their traditional wedding

Celebrity couple Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn looked stunning together in beautiful kente ensembles for the traditional wedding in Ghana. The couple accessories with quality handmade beads while rocking native sandals.

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's video explaining why she refuses to wear heavy makeup

Moses Bliss's Wedding: Watch The Video As Marie Wiseborn Styles Her Own Natural Hair For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie Wiseborn, the Ghanaian bride of Moses Bliss, who went viral after wearing her own natural hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

In Ghana and Nigeria, the young woman chose to wear a natural bridal appearance for both civil and traditional wedding ceremonies.

Some social media users have commented on Marie Wiseborn's stunning wedding hair transformation video.

