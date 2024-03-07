S3fa: Ghanaian Musician Flaunts Her Smooth Skin In A Stunning Braless Top And Cutout Ruched Skirt
- Ghanaian musician S3fa has won over Ghanaian men with her revealing outfit for her latest photoshoot
- The curvy musician looked smoking hot in a fashionable outfit that she wore for one of her music videos
- Some social media users have complimented the superstar for inspiring them with her beautiful looks
Ghanaian female musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, opted to rock a revealing outfit to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024.
The award-winning musician with a voluptuous figure looked fabulous in a brown bralette with carefully designed sleeves while showing off her melanin skin.
S3fa completed her look with a high-waist brown skirt clinched to her famous curves as she posed flirtatiously for the photoshoot.
Echoke hitmaker S3fa wore a frontal ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup and beautiful contact lenses to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
S3fa slays in an African print dress
Fashion model S3fa looked regal in an African print designed with blue see-through lace. She looked stunning in flawless makeup and coloured curly braid hairstyle for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on S3fa's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Comedianwaris stated:
Dear ex, I need u back
_ohemaabonss stated:
Give Dem!!!!!!!!!
bolanleofficial_ stated:
Whoooshhhh!!!!
Veenaofficial stated:
Sef baby
Realgoodchocolate stated:
Just beautiful babe❤
Cookieteegh stated:
Sefaaaaaaaa
_kholoe44 stated:
Gorgeous queen ❤
fadakay_gh stated:
My everyday crush❤@s3fa_gh
appiah5909 stated:
Beautiful
sheriffosman_ stated:
Queen
Lossosaabelemusic stated:
Hold on, don’t marry anyone. I am coming with lots of love and money ❤️❤️❤️
babie_jennifer stated:
Wooosh
richygolden87 stated:
Is the wear for me, see with elegance ❤️
annet_akua_ stated:
Beautiful
Lmtlocomotion stated:
Diva
S3fa Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Pants At Odwira Festival
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician S3fa, who made waves on social media after her incredible performance at the 2023 Odwira Festival.
The 28-year-old in the viral video dominated the show, showcasing her curves with a sassy attire and hairstyle.
The beauty diva has come under fire from social media users for boosting her stunning physique.
