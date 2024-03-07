Ghanaian musician S3fa has won over Ghanaian men with her revealing outfit for her latest photoshoot

The curvy musician looked smoking hot in a fashionable outfit that she wore for one of her music videos

Some social media users have complimented the superstar for inspiring them with her beautiful looks

Ghanaian female musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, opted to rock a revealing outfit to celebrate Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024.

The award-winning musician with a voluptuous figure looked fabulous in a brown bralette with carefully designed sleeves while showing off her melanin skin.

S3fa completed her look with a high-waist brown skirt clinched to her famous curves as she posed flirtatiously for the photoshoot.

Echoke hitmaker S3fa wore a frontal ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup and beautiful contact lenses to complete her look.

S3fa slays in an African print dress

Fashion model S3fa looked regal in an African print designed with blue see-through lace. She looked stunning in flawless makeup and coloured curly braid hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on S3fa's outfit

S3fa Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Pants At Odwira Festival

