Kumawood actress Mercy Aseidu continues to wow her fans with her impressive outfits and hairstyles

The celebrity mother didn't disappoint her fans as she wore a revealing outfit to an outdoor event

Some social media users have blasted the talented actress for flaunting her cleavage while married to a chief

Ghanaian actress Mercy Aseidu has caused a stir with her revealing outfit at an event that has become a trending topic on social media.

Mercy Asiedu stepped out by wearing a spaghetti strap multi-coloured glittering top with a knee-level denim skirt.

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu.

Source: Instagram

The famous actress looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and gold jewellery set while modelling in classy black boots.

Mercy Asiedu completed her look with a shiny silver clutch purse as some team members and bodyguards followed her to the venue.

Watch the video below;

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu slays in a stylish dress

The beautiful actress Mercy Asiedu looked stunning in a three-quarter-sleeve dress and black shoes for this photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and covered her African beaded necklace.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Mercy Asiedu's revealing outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

brownpeggy14 stated:

Selina Boateng's mentor

afia___amponsah1 stated:

Kukutaku paaaoooo eiiii

sunnynwachukwu02 stated:

Bad clothing choice

pretty_akuajune stated:

Eiii, well let me pass

Amosuzanne stated:

Classy in the second slide

afia_naana stated:

Na )de wei 3k) he

kleny4519 stated:

Wei dierrr YOKOZUNA paaa oooo

horney_ofc stated:

The hmmm hmm is too much in the comments section you guys Dey fear to type

philemon_appiah_k stated:

Eiiiii yesu.Wei de3 go top play paa o.

daughterofgod462 stated:

Eiiiii the cleavage alone can heal u eiiii nana is touching something

ntoma_trendz stated:

Nsokor kumkum

volta_empress_1 stated:

Unbreathable

Ladylindsayb stated:

So her house people didn’t see her leaving the house?????

nana__dimples19 stated:

If you comment p3, people will badmouth, You look good and confidence in you skin aaa. No gree for anybody .

Nana Ama McBrown Slays Decency In A White Dress After Her Twerking Video Went Viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, one of the few famous women who loves wearing white outfits.

The gifted actress teased her admirers with a new hairstyle before the 2024 Easter celebrations.

Some social media users have left comments about Nana Ama McBrown's white ensemble and dancing video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh