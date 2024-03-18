Mercy Aseidu Shows Off Her Bosoms As She Wears A Tight Corset Top And Short Cutout Denim Skirt
- Kumawood actress Mercy Aseidu continues to wow her fans with her impressive outfits and hairstyles
- The celebrity mother didn't disappoint her fans as she wore a revealing outfit to an outdoor event
- Some social media users have blasted the talented actress for flaunting her cleavage while married to a chief
Ghanaian actress Mercy Aseidu has caused a stir with her revealing outfit at an event that has become a trending topic on social media.
Mercy Asiedu stepped out by wearing a spaghetti strap multi-coloured glittering top with a knee-level denim skirt.
The famous actress looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and gold jewellery set while modelling in classy black boots.
Mercy Asiedu completed her look with a shiny silver clutch purse as some team members and bodyguards followed her to the venue.
Felicia Osei steps up her fashion game as she slays in stylish African print outfit and gele headwrap
Watch the video below;
Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu slays in a stylish dress
The beautiful actress Mercy Asiedu looked stunning in a three-quarter-sleeve dress and black shoes for this photoshoot.
She wore a side-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders and covered her African beaded necklace.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Mercy Asiedu's revealing outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
brownpeggy14 stated:
Selina Boateng's mentor
afia___amponsah1 stated:
Kukutaku paaaoooo eiiii
sunnynwachukwu02 stated:
Bad clothing choice
pretty_akuajune stated:
Eiii, well let me pass
Amosuzanne stated:
Classy in the second slide
afia_naana stated:
Na )de wei 3k) he
kleny4519 stated:
Wei dierrr YOKOZUNA paaa oooo
horney_ofc stated:
The hmmm hmm is too much in the comments section you guys Dey fear to type
philemon_appiah_k stated:
Eiiiii yesu.Wei de3 go top play paa o.
Ghanaian bride goes viral as she turns heads in a beaded halter neck kente gown for her plush wedding
daughterofgod462 stated:
Eiiiii the cleavage alone can heal u eiiii nana is touching something
ntoma_trendz stated:
Nsokor kumkum
volta_empress_1 stated:
Unbreathable
Ladylindsayb stated:
So her house people didn’t see her leaving the house?????
nana__dimples19 stated:
If you comment p3, people will badmouth, You look good and confidence in you skin aaa. No gree for anybody .
Nana Ama McBrown Slays Decency In A White Dress After Her Twerking Video Went Viral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, one of the few famous women who loves wearing white outfits.
The gifted actress teased her admirers with a new hairstyle before the 2024 Easter celebrations.
Some social media users have left comments about Nana Ama McBrown's white ensemble and dancing video on Instagram.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh