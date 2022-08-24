Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has ventured into music and she is set to release a brand new single

The track titled, Pressure, is a Highlife song which is expected to be launched on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Kumasi

The ace actress who announced the new song by sharing a short clip from the music video has received positive reactions from her fans

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has proven herself as a multi-talented entertainer with competency in other things.

The ace actress has forayed into music and she is set to be released a new single. Titled, Pressure, the new song happens to be a Highlife tune.

Mercy Asiedu announced the upcoming single by sharing a clip of the music video on her Instagram page.

The shot clip sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Mery Asiedu's music video to be of good quality. From the lyrics heard, it is a love song that talks about failed relationships.

In the video, the actress looked her best as she rocked different outfits including a red jacket over a pair of red shorts and white sneakers.

The song was produced renowned music producer, Dan Bassey, who signature Bassey mix jingle is heard at a part.

Mercy Asiedu's fans applaud her

The new music video of Mercy Asiedu has got her fans excited. Many of them have been impressed with he quality of her song and video.

prisyko said:

"mummy lumbaaa of our time ."

mzz_lee_xclusive said:

"Aunty Emelia has inspired a lot."

tulip2885 said:

"Ahhhhh what is going on here."

afiyapriscilla said:

"Mummyyy its a hitz merrrrrrnnnnn. Pressure."

attakorahmary said:

"Pressure you dey give people S3WAA ❤️❤️❤️."

Mercy Asiedu And Her Husband Receive An Honorary Doctorate Degrees In The U.S

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu Duah, had been honoured with a doctorate degree in the US.

The degree was awarded to the pair by Believers Network International in conjunction with Petus Fedei Seminary.

The actress took to her Instagram page to thank the church folks for the massive love they have shown her and her husband.

