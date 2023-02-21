Ghanaian Musician Diana Hamilton Looks Radiant In A Pink Cape Dress And Charming Hairstyle
- Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton turned heads at the Awake experience gospel concert with her gorgeous outfit
- The talented fashion designer and stylist looked beautiful in a pink ensemble and flawless makeup
- Other gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy and Celestine Donkor, looked gorgeous in their black gowns
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked glorious in a pink outfit for the 2023 Awake experience.
The award-winning musician and fashion designer nailed her look for the gospel concert.
The designer used quality leather and pink organza fabric to design the sleeveless dress. Diana Hamilton wore a pink cape with glittering fabric, making her glow as she performed on stage.
The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Awards Artiste of the year looked stunning in her flawless makeup and beautifully styled ponytail hairstyle.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's stunning look
esther_okai1
You look beautiful ❤️
_mhizdiana_1
Yesterday was awesome. You look sweet❤️❤️
kpdojoroama
So beautiful and powerful More Love❤️❤️
casandraworld
You look beautiful
yaa_chinaa
We love youuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️
anniecielto
May God continue lifting you higher. ❤️
breakthrough_ent
Last night was massive
annette_anny2
Congratulations on a successful program. Glory to God most high
Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy slays in a black dress
Award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy dazzled in a black long-sleeve dress. She looked elegant in a lace dress styled with beautiful pearly earrings.
Gospel musician Celestine Donkor rocks a black gown
Ghanaian gospel artist Celestine Donkor wore a black corseted dress for the high-anticipated gospel concert. She looked elegant in a simple frontal hairstyle while winning souls with her soul-touching songs.
Diana Hamilton Reveals Reasons Why She Won't Talk About National Cathedral, Video Drops
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Diana Hamilton who has said she wouldn't participate in the ongoing discussion about the national cathedral.
She clarified her reasons for remaining silent about the subject for so long and implied that she lacked information.
She explained why she had previously declined to comment on the National Cathedral since she did not know much about it or the problems surrounding it.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh