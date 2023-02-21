Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton turned heads at the Awake experience gospel concert with her gorgeous outfit

The talented fashion designer and stylist looked beautiful in a pink ensemble and flawless makeup

Other gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy and Celestine Donkor, looked gorgeous in their black gowns

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked glorious in a pink outfit for the 2023 Awake experience.

The award-winning musician and fashion designer nailed her look for the gospel concert.

Gospel musician Diana Hamilton designed these stunning outfits. source: @dhbydh

Source: Instagram

The designer used quality leather and pink organza fabric to design the sleeveless dress. Diana Hamilton wore a pink cape with glittering fabric, making her glow as she performed on stage.

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Awards Artiste of the year looked stunning in her flawless makeup and beautifully styled ponytail hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's stunning look

esther_okai1

You look beautiful ❤️

_mhizdiana_1

Yesterday was awesome. You look sweet❤️❤️

kpdojoroama

So beautiful and powerful More Love❤️❤️

casandraworld

You look beautiful

yaa_chinaa

We love youuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️

anniecielto

May God continue lifting you higher. ❤️

breakthrough_ent

Last night was massive

annette_anny2

Congratulations on a successful program. Glory to God most high

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy slays in a black dress

Award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy dazzled in a black long-sleeve dress. She looked elegant in a lace dress styled with beautiful pearly earrings.

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor rocks a black gown

Ghanaian gospel artist Celestine Donkor wore a black corseted dress for the high-anticipated gospel concert. She looked elegant in a simple frontal hairstyle while winning souls with her soul-touching songs.

