Efia Odo: Ghanaian Socialite Looks Classy In A Long Ruched Dress And Short Blond Hairstyle To Church
- Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has wowed some social media users as she wore a decent dress to church
- Efia Odo looked classy in a long dress that she paired with an elegant pair of high heels to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's stunning outfit after she shared the photo on X
Ghanaian socialite and musician Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has taken over social media with her stunning church outfit.
The Freak hitmaker wore a long-sleeve ruched dress clinched to her perfect house as she modelled in glittering high heels.
Efia Odo looked charming in a short, blunt-cut blond hairstyle and flawless makeup with much emphasis on the contouring of her face.
The style influencer accessorised her look with round loop earrings while showing off her white designer bag.
Check out the photo below;
Efia Odo stuns in a black strapless dress
Efia Odo turned heads in a short black dress that showed off her smooth legs as she went on her date night.
She wore a lustrous curly centre-parted hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look while slaying in a beautiful choker with a unique pendant.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
@al_varo777
You’re looking classy can you always dress like this?
@OriginalObeng
Big E for a reason
@fourthousandvy
The dress Fitz you
@AbeikuSZN
Superwoman
@jxt_stylish_
Efia herself
@Kobbystr_
This is beautiful
@PiikaePromotion
Is there a correct Ghanaian man who ever says .. I get Efya odo ahh I don't like... It's there just one
@MubaUpcamin
Here again also as usual to hail my Goddess
@kojo_Awortwe
Fully covered is sooo much of a thing for me
@_wonderboyy_
When are you calling me so I can come over and iron these cloths for you
@BOAKYE_PHIL
Wuy3 fine girl oo
Ghanaian Socialite Efia Odo Poses Flirtatiously In A Short Leather Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who is usually one of the celebrities with the greatest outfits at both private and public events.
As seen on her social media pages, the video Vixen consistently dons the ideal tiny clothing to showcase her stunning tattoos.
Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's most recent bold appearance and sassy poses on Instagram.
