Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has wowed some social media users as she wore a decent dress to church

Efia Odo looked classy in a long dress that she paired with an elegant pair of high heels to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's stunning outfit after she shared the photo on X

Ghanaian socialite and musician Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has taken over social media with her stunning church outfit.

The Freak hitmaker wore a long-sleeve ruched dress clinched to her perfect house as she modelled in glittering high heels.

Efia Odo looked charming in a short, blunt-cut blond hairstyle and flawless makeup with much emphasis on the contouring of her face.

The style influencer accessorised her look with round loop earrings while showing off her white designer bag.

Efia Odo stuns in a black strapless dress

Efia Odo turned heads in a short black dress that showed off her smooth legs as she went on her date night.

She wore a lustrous curly centre-parted hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look while slaying in a beautiful choker with a unique pendant.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's stunning outfit

