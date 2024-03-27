Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is busily promoting her new movie while slaying in elegant outfits

The 40-year-old has flaunted her new Louis Vuitton collection on Instagram as she posed for beautiful photos

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's ensembles as they praised her for her incredible acting skills

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and the Taste Of Sin movie crew are trending globally after their movie was featured on Netflix.

The style influencer couldn't stop smiling as she stepped out in a two-piece gymwear styled with a designer trench coat.

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in charming hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

The mother of one looked fabulous in a shoulder-level blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup while flaunting her Louis Vuitton toiletry pouch that matched her designer boots.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, bracelet, and a gold watch.

Jackie Appiah slays in an all-black outfit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked fabulous in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black top and skintight leggings and styled the look with a black glittering jacket.

In the viral video, she wore long black boots and a gold designer bag for her dinner date during her lavish vacation.

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's designer outfits and pouch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

