Yvonne Okoro: Ghanaian Actress Looks Gorgeous In Charming Blond Hairstyle And Flawless Makeup
- Award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro has made Ghanaians fall in love with her classy blond hairstyle
- The gorgeous actress with smooth melanin skin looked impeccable in a pink outfit for the makeup session
- Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has commented on Yvonne Okoro's new look
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has resurfaced online with a heartwarming video of herself in a new hairstyle after weeks of hiatus.
The eloquent and talented screen goddess wore a casually pink outfit while her long-time and trusted makeup artist, Boafowaa Boampong of Anaviosi, slayed her beautiful face.
As she stepped out, Yvonne Okoro opted for a lustrous, long, frontal lace blond hairstyle to compliment her look.
2022 GMB 2nd runner-up Aseidua causes a stir as she slays like a bride in a red cleavage-baring gown
Watch the video below;
Yvonne Okoro looks elegant in a short jumpsuit to celebrate her birthday
A-lister actress Yvonne Okoro looked casual and chic in a simple jumpsuit to celebrate her birthday with friends and family.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin has commented on Yvonne Okoro's new hairstyle
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Salmamumin stated:
So pretty
vikipixel_ stated:
Too pretty ughhh send me your Zelle number plsss❤
Lizerazi stated:
Blonde ambition
Realsusanpeters stated:
Hey, blondie
beverly_afaglo stated:
Hey pretty
buchi872 stated:
Started loving you from the game
akua_lawer stated:
Beautiful
Iamdencia stated:
Bella
Serwaaamihere stated:
Beautiful
Amtheirfavourite stated:
Forever Is And Always Will Be Our Pretty Gorgeous And Fine Wine @yvonneokoro ❤️❤️❤️
Alhassanlemu stated:
This @yvonneokoro is my girl friend she fine pass y'all
Belindadzattah stated:
My super star ❤❤❤❤
chris_bee_577 stated:
Among all the Ghanaian celeb, she's the only one am crushing on, I don't know why. She's sooo simple and Beautiful
Tastelyfofficial stated:
❤️❤️❤️ sweetheart you have been missed...wow
Yvonne Okoro Looks Spicy Hot In GH₵ 2,724 Versace Jumpsuit On Her 38th Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Okoro's elegant designer dress at an event.
The remarkable A-list actress is known for her stunning two-piece costumes that always establish fashion trends.
Award-winning Ghanaian film director Shirley Frimpong Manso has featured Yvonne Okoro in most of her movies.
Source: YEN.com.gh