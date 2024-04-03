Award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro has made Ghanaians fall in love with her classy blond hairstyle

The gorgeous actress with smooth melanin skin looked impeccable in a pink outfit for the makeup session

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, has commented on Yvonne Okoro's new look

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has resurfaced online with a heartwarming video of herself in a new hairstyle after weeks of hiatus.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro slays in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @yvonneokoro

Source: Instagram

The eloquent and talented screen goddess wore a casually pink outfit while her long-time and trusted makeup artist, Boafowaa Boampong of Anaviosi, slayed her beautiful face.

As she stepped out, Yvonne Okoro opted for a lustrous, long, frontal lace blond hairstyle to compliment her look.

Watch the video below;

Yvonne Okoro looks elegant in a short jumpsuit to celebrate her birthday

A-lister actress Yvonne Okoro looked casual and chic in a simple jumpsuit to celebrate her birthday with friends and family.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin has commented on Yvonne Okoro's new hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Salmamumin stated:

So pretty

vikipixel_ stated:

Too pretty ughhh send me your Zelle number plsss❤

Lizerazi stated:

Blonde ambition

Realsusanpeters stated:

Hey, blondie

beverly_afaglo stated:

Hey pretty

buchi872 stated:

Started loving you from the game

akua_lawer stated:

Beautiful

Iamdencia stated:

Bella

Serwaaamihere stated:

Beautiful

Amtheirfavourite stated:

Forever Is And Always Will Be Our Pretty Gorgeous And Fine Wine @yvonneokoro ❤️❤️❤️

Alhassanlemu stated:

This @yvonneokoro is my girl friend she fine pass y'all

Belindadzattah stated:

My super star ❤❤❤❤

chris_bee_577 stated:

Among all the Ghanaian celeb, she's the only one am crushing on, I don't know why. She's sooo simple and Beautiful

Tastelyfofficial stated:

❤️❤️❤️ sweetheart you have been missed...wow

Yvonne Okoro Looks Spicy Hot In GH₵‎ 2,724 Versace Jumpsuit On Her 38th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yvonne Okoro's elegant designer dress at an event.

The remarkable A-list actress is known for her stunning two-piece costumes that always establish fashion trends.

Award-winning Ghanaian film director Shirley Frimpong Manso has featured Yvonne Okoro in most of her movies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh