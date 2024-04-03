Plus-size Ghanaian Ama is trending on Instagram with her stunning wedding ensembles

The hardworking general nurse and businesswoman wore an expensive, lustrous hairstyle for their traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bridesmaids outfits they wore to support their friend on her big day

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer and chief executive officer of Possible Body Enhancement Adjei Ama Adwubi Diane, popularly called Ama Possible, has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The voluptuous slay queen wore a pink corseted spaghetti strap kente gown for her viral traditional ceremony over the weekend.

Ghanaian bride Ama slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

With her infectious smile, Ghanaian bride Ama looked ravishing in a curly side parted hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup for her most-talked-about wedding ceremony.

The pretty bridesmaid looked impeccable in stylish kente outfits and gele headscarves to complete their look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian groom boldly informs family and wedding guests what he likes about his wife

In a hilarious video, the handsome Ghanaian groom disclosed that he could only identify by touching her cleavage during the traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Ama's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

efyaself_made stated:

Dis Snapchat influencers immediately they get pregnant p3 they have to marry to cover up

Nellydegraftaddison stated:

Congratulations my snap friend

Akua Adade stated:

Ama Beautiful

hautelookerdressers stated:

Gorgeous outfits, gorgeous ladies.

The kente emporium stated:

Beautiful . Gorgeous Ama

cute_slim_tee stated:

He did not say that.Seriously, in front of everyone?

Msboadiwaa stated:

abena_damilola stated:

Nufuo is very important

Gemstonesprettyofficials stated:

weeeiii

Piesie ba stated:

@amapossible2021 congratulations Hunny ❤

cilla_akuamathew stated:

Congratulations @amapossible2021 Yehovah bless this home

Ghanaian Twin Bride Looks Ravishing In A Strapless Pink Kente Gown As She Marries A Nigerian Man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Renel, a Ghanaian bride, who was stunning as she wed the love of her life at a lavish ceremony.

When the Nigerian groom arrived at the customary wedding location to propose to the bride, he was excessively excited.

Some social media users have commented that the gorgeous couple's wedding videos are trending on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh