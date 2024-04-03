Heavily Endowed Snapchat Influencer Slays In A Pink Corseted Dress For Her Plush Wedding
- Plus-size Ghanaian Ama is trending on Instagram with her stunning wedding ensembles
- The hardworking general nurse and businesswoman wore an expensive, lustrous hairstyle for their traditional wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the bridesmaids outfits they wore to support their friend on her big day
Ghanaian Snapchat influencer and chief executive officer of Possible Body Enhancement Adjei Ama Adwubi Diane, popularly called Ama Possible, has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.
The voluptuous slay queen wore a pink corseted spaghetti strap kente gown for her viral traditional ceremony over the weekend.
With her infectious smile, Ghanaian bride Ama looked ravishing in a curly side parted hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup for her most-talked-about wedding ceremony.
The pretty bridesmaid looked impeccable in stylish kente outfits and gele headscarves to complete their look.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian groom boldly informs family and wedding guests what he likes about his wife
In a hilarious video, the handsome Ghanaian groom disclosed that he could only identify by touching her cleavage during the traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Ama's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
efyaself_made stated:
Dis Snapchat influencers immediately they get pregnant p3 they have to marry to cover up
Nellydegraftaddison stated:
Congratulations my snap friend
Akua Adade stated:
Ama Beautiful
hautelookerdressers stated:
Gorgeous outfits, gorgeous ladies.
The kente emporium stated:
Beautiful . Gorgeous Ama
cute_slim_tee stated:
He did not say that.Seriously, in front of everyone?
Msboadiwaa stated:
abena_damilola stated:
Nufuo is very important
Gemstonesprettyofficials stated:
weeeiii
Piesie ba stated:
@amapossible2021 congratulations Hunny ❤
cilla_akuamathew stated:
Congratulations @amapossible2021 Yehovah bless this home
