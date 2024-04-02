Deborah Vanessa: Ghanaian Musician Rocks One-Hand Puff-Sleeved White Dress To Celebrate Easter 2024
- Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa has received many accolades online for rocking a classy white outfit
- The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate styled her look with a handmade bag
- Some Ghanaian fashionistas and models have commented on Deborah Vanessa's ensemble she wore on Easter Sunday
Ghanaian musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Deborah Vanessa, aka Sister Derby, celebrated the 2024 Easter holidays in Cape Town.
The famous fashion model looked angelic in a luxurious white lace dress designed by a Ghanaian male fashion designer, House Of Paon, as she graced a private event.
Sister Derby wore a simple African braided hairstyle and mild makeup while posing in a large pool in a serene environment.
The Uncle Obama hitmaker styled her look with a pearly beaded bag and brown designer mules to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Deborah Vanessa slays in a pink crochet dress
Deborah Vanessa, the founder of the African Mermaid Foundation, looked hot on her vacation in a pink crochet halter-neck dress.
She wore a long braid hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup as she hung out with her friends.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Deborah Vanessa's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Lydiaforson stated:
Love the outfit
agudie_bynana stated:
A gorgeous Queen with an Agudie baggggg?????? My Easter has just been made!!! You rocked this sooooo beautifully!!!!
Obagounltd stated:
Debbbbbiiiiiiieeeeeeeeeeee
Alaurachelu stated:
beautiful
andr33ateo stated:
Such a beautiful message and an even more beautiful messenger
Quansimaah stated:
We have the same sandals heel yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Yakotomusic stated:
Skin
Wanlov stated:
look like ivy in 4th slide
karenkashkane stated:
Barbie
tsui_aku_ stated:
Love the earrings
akuapem_poloo stated:
Forehead gang lovely braids
ellenbaby89 stated:
A goddess
Deborah Vanessa Crafty Turns Her Long Synthetic Hair Into Crochet Top
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, who wore a beautiful outfit designed with synthetic hair.
The thirty-year-old has produced an exquisite line of upcycled clothing using commonplace items we can find daily.
The fashion model employed sophisticated stitching techniques to create a crochet top using hair dyed synthetically.
