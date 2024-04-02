Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa has received many accolades online for rocking a classy white outfit

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate styled her look with a handmade bag

Some Ghanaian fashionistas and models have commented on Deborah Vanessa's ensemble she wore on Easter Sunday

Ghanaian musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Deborah Vanessa, aka Sister Derby, celebrated the 2024 Easter holidays in Cape Town.

The famous fashion model looked angelic in a luxurious white lace dress designed by a Ghanaian male fashion designer, House Of Paon, as she graced a private event.

Deborah Vanessa looks gorgeous in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @sisterdeborah.

Sister Derby wore a simple African braided hairstyle and mild makeup while posing in a large pool in a serene environment.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker styled her look with a pearly beaded bag and brown designer mules to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Deborah Vanessa slays in a pink crochet dress

Deborah Vanessa, the founder of the African Mermaid Foundation, looked hot on her vacation in a pink crochet halter-neck dress.

She wore a long braid hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup as she hung out with her friends.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Deborah Vanessa's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lydiaforson stated:

Love the outfit

agudie_bynana stated:

A gorgeous Queen with an Agudie baggggg?????? My Easter has just been made!!! You rocked this sooooo beautifully!!!!

Obagounltd stated:

Debbbbbiiiiiiieeeeeeeeeeee

Alaurachelu stated:

beautiful

andr33ateo stated:

Such a beautiful message and an even more beautiful messenger

Quansimaah stated:

We have the same sandals heel yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Yakotomusic stated:

Skin

Wanlov stated:

look like ivy in 4th slide

karenkashkane stated:

Barbie

tsui_aku_ stated:

Love the earrings

akuapem_poloo stated:

Forehead gang lovely braids

ellenbaby89 stated:

A goddess

Deborah Vanessa Crafty Turns Her Long Synthetic Hair Into Crochet Top

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, who wore a beautiful outfit designed with synthetic hair.

The thirty-year-old has produced an exquisite line of upcycled clothing using commonplace items we can find daily.

The fashion model employed sophisticated stitching techniques to create a crochet top using hair dyed synthetically.

