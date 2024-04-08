Ghanaian musician Sista Afia is trending online after rocking a revealing outfit to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

The talented singer with a voluptuous figure wore a black dress with a unique neckline to a plush party

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's outfit and expensive blond hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, was among the fashionable female celebrities at Charlotte Derban's birthday party over the weekend.

The Jeje hitmaker looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeve dress, which has become a trending topic on social media.

Sista Afia, John Dumelo and Sammy Osei Kuffour's baby mama rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia wore a turtleneck dress with a cutout showing off her full cleavage and thighs as she boldly hugged Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo at the event.

She wore a long, blonde, straight, centre-parted hairstyle while accessorising her look with stylish black sunglasses and a matching bag.

Watch the video below;

Aba Dope performs Sista Afia's Asuoden song at the star-studded party

Ghanaian influencers Aba Dope and Charlotte Derban stole the spotlight while performing Sista Afia's Asuoden song at the birthday party.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's elegant black outfit to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

prince_gamene stated:

The doctors don't make faces also?

Akuaewoenam stated:

Boi

Hajiaofficial stated:

3na sei pampiiiii

libigal_66 stated:

Abroso ooo abroso

Meekjaygh stated:

Why don't they walk naked instead? I think that would be better

Iammrsnkansah stated:

Never dress as a lady, showing your underwear

Ellenquansah stated:

Praising indecency

ericawuah.39 stated:

3nufour nie.

queenlatifa688 stated:

Afia ay3 pampee bi

faustinaappiah95 stated:

Shame

iamzara47 stated:

So what is the sense of holding all this phone while you have a bag

nanaakwasi145 stated:

I want to record something

yaabrepomaa_87 stated:

Sometimes, I wonder if ......

Ekowtoosweet stated:

3y3 original plastic chairs...

lorty_56 stated:

Boi, what is this . No, these girls, koraa, what are they looking for .

