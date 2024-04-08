Sista Afia Suffers Dress Failure As She Flaunts Her Underwear At Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama's Party
- Ghanaian musician Sista Afia is trending online after rocking a revealing outfit to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party
- The talented singer with a voluptuous figure wore a black dress with a unique neckline to a plush party
- Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's outfit and expensive blond hairstyle
Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, was among the fashionable female celebrities at Charlotte Derban's birthday party over the weekend.
The Jeje hitmaker looked effortlessly chic in a black long-sleeve dress, which has become a trending topic on social media.
Sista Afia wore a turtleneck dress with a cutout showing off her full cleavage and thighs as she boldly hugged Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo at the event.
She wore a long, blonde, straight, centre-parted hairstyle while accessorising her look with stylish black sunglasses and a matching bag.
Ghanaian influencers Aba Dope and Charlotte Derban stole the spotlight while performing Sista Afia's Asuoden song at the birthday party.
Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's elegant black outfit to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
prince_gamene stated:
The doctors don't make faces also?
Akuaewoenam stated:
Boi
Hajiaofficial stated:
3na sei pampiiiii
libigal_66 stated:
Abroso ooo abroso
Meekjaygh stated:
Why don't they walk naked instead? I think that would be better
Iammrsnkansah stated:
Never dress as a lady, showing your underwear
Ellenquansah stated:
Praising indecency
ericawuah.39 stated:
3nufour nie.
queenlatifa688 stated:
Afia ay3 pampee bi
faustinaappiah95 stated:
Shame
iamzara47 stated:
So what is the sense of holding all this phone while you have a bag
nanaakwasi145 stated:
I want to record something
yaabrepomaa_87 stated:
Sometimes, I wonder if ......
Ekowtoosweet stated:
3y3 original plastic chairs...
lorty_56 stated:
Boi, what is this . No, these girls, koraa, what are they looking for .
Sista Afia Competes With The Bride As She Rocks A Glittering Corseted Lace Gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia, who made a statement with her daring ensemble at Bisa Kdei's wedding.
The gorgeous woman flaunted her voluptuous shape while wearing a beautiful white ensemble and matching headpiece.
Sista Afia has come under fire from social media users for stealing the show at her friend's wedding.
