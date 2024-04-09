Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has taken over the Ghanaian fashion industry a few days after returning to the motherland

Emelia Brobbey looked gorgeous as always in a beautiful ensemble for her first photoshoot to address her fans

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit and charming hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has returned to Ghana after staying in the US for some months.

The businesswoman was photographed wearing a simple but classy African print dress for her first photoshoot.

Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey's flare dress was designed with pink floral applique, and the fashion designer included side pockets for comfort and style.

She wore a simple frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she showed off her cute black bag.

The eloquent television host completed her look with black mules while posing inside her plush living hall.

Check out the photos below;

Emelia Brobbey looks classy in a two-piece outfit

Emelia Brobbey, the host of Okukuseku Talk Show, looked dashing in a green and white loose top and white trousers.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's beautiful photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mercybaah43 stated:

I just love you ..you are too simple for my liking, your smiles, humility and beauty

mercybaah43 stated:

You have money, but you don't brag I love you wati ❤️

Monicaarthur.7965692 stated:

Looking great and amazing like always.. much love

ms_abena4 stated:

Obaa aho)f3 nie .....U ankasa die3, i always say ooo ,woho twa ankasa ❤️❤️❤️

gyamfi503 stated:

Looking gorgeous ❤️

us_boy_unrully stated:

You are looking very astonishing, Miss Emilia best actress ❤️❤️✅

Anitagyeman stated:

Simple and nice beautiful Queen

Emelia Brobbey Slays In A Black Mini Skirt And GH¢1,300 Ralph Lauren Boots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who resides in opulence in the United States and flaunts her pricey wardrobe.

The serial business owner was spotted with elegant designer leather zipper boots in a snapshot.

Comments about Emelia Brobbey's attire and perfectly plaited hair have been made on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh