Emelia Brobbey Stuns In Stylish Flare African Print Dress And Designer Bag After Arriving In Ghana
- Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has taken over the Ghanaian fashion industry a few days after returning to the motherland
- Emelia Brobbey looked gorgeous as always in a beautiful ensemble for her first photoshoot to address her fans
- Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's outfit and charming hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has returned to Ghana after staying in the US for some months.
The businesswoman was photographed wearing a simple but classy African print dress for her first photoshoot.
Emelia Brobbey's flare dress was designed with pink floral applique, and the fashion designer included side pockets for comfort and style.
She wore a simple frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her glow as she showed off her cute black bag.
Aba Dope majestically models in a white long-sleeve shirt and beautiful African print dress in new photos
The eloquent television host completed her look with black mules while posing inside her plush living hall.
Check out the photos below;
Emelia Brobbey looks classy in a two-piece outfit
Emelia Brobbey, the host of Okukuseku Talk Show, looked dashing in a green and white loose top and white trousers.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's beautiful photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
mercybaah43 stated:
I just love you ..you are too simple for my liking, your smiles, humility and beauty
mercybaah43 stated:
You have money, but you don't brag I love you wati ❤️
Monicaarthur.7965692 stated:
Looking great and amazing like always.. much love
ms_abena4 stated:
Obaa aho)f3 nie .....U ankasa die3, i always say ooo ,woho twa ankasa ❤️❤️❤️
gyamfi503 stated:
Looking gorgeous ❤️
us_boy_unrully stated:
You are looking very astonishing, Miss Emilia best actress ❤️❤️✅
Sammy Kuffour's baby mama goes viral with her red braless jacket and stylish trousers to mark her birthday
Anitagyeman stated:
Simple and nice beautiful Queen
Emelia Brobbey Slays In A Black Mini Skirt And GH¢1,300 Ralph Lauren Boots
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who resides in opulence in the United States and flaunts her pricey wardrobe.
The serial business owner was spotted with elegant designer leather zipper boots in a snapshot.
Comments about Emelia Brobbey's attire and perfectly plaited hair have been made on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh