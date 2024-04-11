Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo is among the fashion women in an elegant outfit to celebrate the 2024 Eid

Akuapem Poloo travelled to Mecca for the first time since she became a Muslim during the holy month of Ramadan

Some social media users commented on Akuapem Poloo's outfit in a viral video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, celebrated the 2024 Eid in Mecca, South Arabia.

The highly respected Islam worshipper has inspired many believers of Prophet Muhammad's teachings with her decent outfit choices at the sacred event.

Akuapem Poloo slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @akuapempoloo.

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo wore a long-sleeved dress and a hoodie designed with beautiful white lace trimmings.

She wore round designer sunglasses while posing with her friend, who was also photographed wearing a black Abaya with unique embroidery.

Check out the photos below:

Akuapem Poloo fixes golden teeth

Ghanaian businesswoman Akuapem Poloo shared a vlog of how she fixed her golden teeth during the fasting period.

She looked elegant in a black outfit while showing off her natural face without makeup.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on Akuapem Poloo's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

donparker.2626 stated:

Absolutely beautiful in ur Abaya

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Happy Eid -Mubarak ❤️❤️❤️

jaydencreatives_ stated:

Favvvvvv❤️

Hamdiamussah stated:

Ameen Inshaa Allah ❤️❤️

mandyz_slippers_ stated:

Haniya we want zamzam okay. You look beautiful may Allah accept your prayers ❤️❤️

Waliyatijaniiddriss stated:

Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept our prayers

hayaatihajiahamdi_ stated:

We love you sis, Eid Mubarak May Allah bless you

Mohammed.osman17 stated:

Islam is beauty ❤️

Rhymesplaysnasty stated:

When coming, bring us Jalab oh @akuapem_poloo

ellasav1623 stated:

Coming for this dress ones you back Sis❤️❤️❤️

Fabiodeblackpanther stated:

Maasha'Allah looking so blessed ❤️

say__majesty stated:

❤allah

Akuapem Poloo And Her Handsome Son Look Stunning In Elegant White Ensembles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo and her son, who went viral for their elegant white ensembles.

Ever since she converted to a different religion, the famous mother has consistently dressed nicely without baring her cleavage.

The mother and kid received appreciation from some social media users for consistently posting fresh fashion ideas online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh