Global site navigation

Zynnell Zuh: Ghanaian Actress Looks Exquisite In A Green Shimmering Dress With Hoodie In New Photos
Style

Zynnell Zuh: Ghanaian Actress Looks Exquisite In A Green Shimmering Dress With Hoodie In New Photos

by  Portia Arthur
  • Award-winning Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh has taken over Instagram with her beautiful new photos
  • The superstar with an unmatched fashion sense looked elegant in a tailored-to-fit outfit and hairstyle
  • Some social media users have commented on Zynnell Zuh's new photos that are trending on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Lydia Zuh has resurfaced online with stunning photos to wish her fans a happy new month.

The famous style influencer wore a lovely, simple dress from her clothing line, Zyellegant, for the beautiful photoshoot.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @zynnellzuh
Source: Instagram

Zynnell Zuh, known for slaying in glamorous red carpet outfits, left her style influencers stunned as she rocked a green cleavage-baring dress.

The fair-skinned actress wore a curly blond hairstyle, flawless makeup, well-defined brows and bold red lipstick.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown looks spectacular in a colourful top and white stylish pants: "Always on point"

Check out the photos below;

Zynnell Zuh slays in a pink dress with a classy petty coat

Zynnell Zuh looked effortlessly chic in a pink knee-level dress styled with a classy petty coat for her photoshoot.

She rocked a beautiful ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete the look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Zynnell Zuh's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nanaansonmaa stated:

Yes ….. this green is giving

Phoebenomenal stated:

H.E.R ! Thanks for gracing IG

eirene_binabiba stated:

Love it Z

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

Yassss Mamaaa❤️

Myrahcaesar stated:

Beauty and brains

kofikingsley_sarfo stated:

Splendid and spectacular ❤️❤️❤️

the_sabiboy stated:

Love eeeeeeeeeet ❤️

Maudlynprettyfase stated:

Miss you, darling❤️

chi_unik stated:

Most beautiful Mami

adjoanana001 stated:

The screen goddess, I miss you dearly.❤❤❤❤

Lorenzomenakaya stated:

Bestie! ❤

Marvellamaame stated:

Eish Zeeze❤❤❤

Read also

Aba Dope majestically models in a white long-sleeve shirt and beautiful African print dress in new photos

Omogorgeous stated:

So pretty and beautiful as always ❤️

ehdh16m stated:

THE NZULEZU MARRIAGE

Behindthefabrictv stated:

We see you

Ghanaian Style Icon Zynnell Zuh Spends Over GH₵30,000 On Designers To Shoot New Year Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zynnell Zuh, who has continued to hold her position as one of the country's most recognizable fashion icons.

The style legend reinvents and creates new trends yearly with her breathtakingly exquisite outfits and colour schemes.

The fashionista owns a line of clothing that she dresses and makes on demand for her famous friends and brides who want to try on bold looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel