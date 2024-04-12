Ghanaian professional makeup artist Jessica Asah opted for classic traditional kente fabric for her wedding kente gown

Jessica Asah and her longtime boyfriend and best friend couldn't stop staring at each other during the wedding photoshoot

Some social media users have congratulated the adorable couple on their successful nuptials in Ghana

UK-based Ghanaian international makeup artist Jessica Asah is the newest wedding vendor to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

The tall and gorgeous female entrepreneur wore a stunning kente gown with beautiful colours for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Jessica Asah looks stunning in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @hagyams.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Jessica accessorised her look with a handmade Adinkra symbol jewellery set, earrings, and hair accessories.

The handsome groom looked dapper in matching kente wrap and gold accessories to complete his dashing look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Jessica looks incredible in a glittering dress

Ghanaian bride Jessica wore a perfect-fit sleeveless kente dress as her second dress for her traditional wedding.

For this video shoot, the groom turned heads in an agbada ensemble with embroidery and a Mobutu hat styled with black sunglasses.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Jessica Asah's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Giftyowusubekoe stated:

@jessica__asah sooooo beautiful!!! Congrats my love!❤️❤️❤️

crystalclear_co stated:

Best in the GAMMMMMEEEEE

Agnesagyepong stated:

Congratulations Jessica… You look so beautiful God bless your home

Thequeenhadassah stated:

Beautiful!!! Congratulations!! ❤️

Prospectsplace stated:

Beautiful congratulations hun xx

Giftyk stated:

Gorgeous , can we know where your earrings are from please?

Gbbeautees stated:

so beautiful congratulations Jess

Dryaaoheema stated:

Congratulations sis

Ghabpro stated:

My Jessy babyyyy ❤️❤️❤️

micchyy_x stated:

Congratulations, Jessica you look beautiful

makeupby_ashley1 stated:

My favorite couple

Ropodemure stated:

Beautiful! Congrats Jess❤❤

amxrose_ stated:

Beautiful!! Congratulations Jess ❤❤

Ghanaian Bride Slays In Classic Pencil Corseted Kente Gown Designed With Customised Kente Fabric

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride with a curvy body, Angelette Yiadom, who wore sophisticated attire for her wedding.

With her fantastic kente fabric design that captures fall hues, the fashion influencer didn't disappoint her fans.

The female fashion designer has received praise from social media users for creating a unique kente design for the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh