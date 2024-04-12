Ghanaian bride Isabella has won over the internet with her perfect-fit kente gown for her plush wedding

The beautiful woman who owns a blog that preaches the gospel looked effortless in her spotless makeup and hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Isabella's wedding as her sister hypes her

Ghanaian bride Isabella and her gorgeous little sister are serving wedding guests with stunning style inspiration and positive vibes.

The melanin bride wore a halter neck two-tone pink kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony, which has become a trending topic on social media.

Ghanaian bride Isabella Yeboah and her sister rock flawless kente gowns. Photo credit: @lensandvows

Source: Instagram

For the glam, the gorgeous bride opted for the perfect sultry look on her big day. She wore ideal skin tone makeup with smokey eyes and pink pigments to complement her kente.

Ghanaian bride looked radiant in a centre-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle while slaying in gold earrings and matching bracelets.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Isabella and her sister show off their impeccable dance moves

Ghanaian bride Isabella looked charming in a spaghetti strap silky white gown for her white wedding and reception party.

The bride's sister delighted the wedding guests with dance moves while slaying in a stunning outfit.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Isabella's flawless bridal makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lifeoflivs stated:

Beautiful! Congratulations, hun! ❤

Gabsxvh stated:

We love to see it!!

Iamyeboaah stated:

Herhhhhhh

Nanachurcher stated:

Congratulations

Adwoadime stated:

You look gorgeousssss

_efyateddie stated:

They're so gorgeous

prissyagyenim_ stated:

congratulations

Tammyabena stated:

Bawweeedy

Iamyeboaah stated:

My big sister, dat.

Jonaqline stated:

One thing @iamyeboaah will do is hype her big sister up! We love to see it! And little sis looked good too

austa_03 stated:

Me on my sister's wedding ❤️ @_emylush

Jenniferfameyeh stated:

Nah the energy tho

Djdialsgh stated:

Great working with this team

____chayna stated:

I know who’s gonna be my mc

Ghanaian Bride Who Looks Like Miss World Rocks Off-Shoulder Kente Gown And Gye Nyame Earrings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride and professional makeup artist Jessica Asah, who chose a timeless traditional kente cloth for her wedding.

During the wedding photo shoot, Jessica Asah and her husband couldn't stop glancing at each other.

The cute pair has received congratulations from social media followers on their successful Ghanaian wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh