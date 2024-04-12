Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Looks Ravishing In A Pink Halter Neck Kente Gown For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Isabella has won over the internet with her perfect-fit kente gown for her plush wedding
- The beautiful woman who owns a blog that preaches the gospel looked effortless in her spotless makeup and hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Isabella's wedding as her sister hypes her
Ghanaian bride Isabella and her gorgeous little sister are serving wedding guests with stunning style inspiration and positive vibes.
The melanin bride wore a halter neck two-tone pink kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony, which has become a trending topic on social media.
For the glam, the gorgeous bride opted for the perfect sultry look on her big day. She wore ideal skin tone makeup with smokey eyes and pink pigments to complement her kente.
Ghanaian bride looked radiant in a centre-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle while slaying in gold earrings and matching bracelets.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Isabella and her sister show off their impeccable dance moves
Ghanaian bride Isabella looked charming in a spaghetti strap silky white gown for her white wedding and reception party.
The bride's sister delighted the wedding guests with dance moves while slaying in a stunning outfit.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Isabella's flawless bridal makeup look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Lifeoflivs stated:
Beautiful! Congratulations, hun! ❤
Gabsxvh stated:
We love to see it!!
Iamyeboaah stated:
Herhhhhhh
Nanachurcher stated:
Congratulations
Adwoadime stated:
You look gorgeousssss
_efyateddie stated:
They're so gorgeous
prissyagyenim_ stated:
congratulations
Tammyabena stated:
Bawweeedy
Iamyeboaah stated:
My big sister, dat.
Jonaqline stated:
One thing @iamyeboaah will do is hype her big sister up! We love to see it! And little sis looked good too
austa_03 stated:
Me on my sister's wedding ❤️ @_emylush
Jenniferfameyeh stated:
Nah the energy tho
Djdialsgh stated:
Great working with this team
____chayna stated:
I know who’s gonna be my mc
