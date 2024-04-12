Ghanaian bride with voluptuous figure Angelette Yiadom was such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant outfits

The fashion influencer didn't disappoint her followers with her splendid kente fabric design that depicts the colours of autumn

Some social media users have applauded the female fashion designer for creating an original kente design for the bride

Ghanaian bride Angelette Yiadom is one of the few women who wore exquisite corseted kente gowns designed with customised kente fabrics for their traditional wedding.

The plus-size with natural curves looked impeccable in a draped shoulder kente gown with a beautiful neckline to show off some cleavage.

Ghanaian bride Angelette rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @modabertha.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian female fashion designer and founder of the Modabertha brand, Bertha Amissah, creatively used different beads to design unique artwork on the dress.

Ghanaian bride Angelette styled her look with green platform shoes while posing for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Angelette rocks a beaded green dress for her wedding reception

Ghanaian bride Angelette repeated her frontal lace hairstyle and makeup for her wedding reception party.

After a successful traditional wedding, she wore a green turtleneck lace gown to party with her family and friends.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's unique kente gown for her traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

baaba_ankrah stated:

I love the cut and fit

mardy_dieya stated:

The detailing in this is so unique

idazzle_by_obaahemaa stated:

So so beautiful

uheka4 stated:

Found my dress ❤️❤️❤️

pretty_muffinnn stated:

This is perfection

charity.3814 stated:

Mum please when are you having a master class for bridal

unique_yeboah stated:

Huh the neckline ❤️details

Charmeshoestore stated:

Congratulations Angelette ❤️

Redemptionawura stated:

wooooow.

akuann_made stated:

Hair is

Charhairs stated:

I love your dress

evelynhanson401 stated:

beautiful outfit ✨️

Klenamlee stated:

Beautiful, beautiful beauty

___jennifer_oo stated:

Ughh this is beautiful ❤❤

Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Skin Looks Classy In One-Hand Structured Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen and her spouse, who have inspired many with their beautiful love story.

Throughout their traditional and white wedding, the perfect couple couldn't stop gazing at one another.

Some social media have commented on the gorgeous bride's exquisite gowns and hairstyle for her wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh