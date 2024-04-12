Ghanaian Bride Slays In Classic Pencil Corseted Kente Gown Designed With Customised Kente Fabric
- Ghanaian bride with voluptuous figure Angelette Yiadom was such a beautiful bride as she rocked elegant outfits
- The fashion influencer didn't disappoint her followers with her splendid kente fabric design that depicts the colours of autumn
- Some social media users have applauded the female fashion designer for creating an original kente design for the bride
Ghanaian bride Angelette Yiadom is one of the few women who wore exquisite corseted kente gowns designed with customised kente fabrics for their traditional wedding.
The plus-size with natural curves looked impeccable in a draped shoulder kente gown with a beautiful neckline to show off some cleavage.
Ghanaian female fashion designer and founder of the Modabertha brand, Bertha Amissah, creatively used different beads to design unique artwork on the dress.
Ghanaian bride Angelette styled her look with green platform shoes while posing for the cameras.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Angelette rocks a beaded green dress for her wedding reception
Ghanaian bride Angelette repeated her frontal lace hairstyle and makeup for her wedding reception party.
After a successful traditional wedding, she wore a green turtleneck lace gown to party with her family and friends.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's unique kente gown for her traditional wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
baaba_ankrah stated:
I love the cut and fit
mardy_dieya stated:
The detailing in this is so unique
idazzle_by_obaahemaa stated:
So so beautiful
uheka4 stated:
Found my dress ❤️❤️❤️
pretty_muffinnn stated:
This is perfection
charity.3814 stated:
Mum please when are you having a master class for bridal
Emelia Brobbey looks like a supermodel as she rocks a classy white top with floral designs and pleated pants
unique_yeboah stated:
Huh the neckline ❤️details
Charmeshoestore stated:
Congratulations Angelette ❤️
Redemptionawura stated:
wooooow.
akuann_made stated:
Hair is
Charhairs stated:
I love your dress
evelynhanson401 stated:
beautiful outfit ✨️
Klenamlee stated:
Beautiful, beautiful beauty
___jennifer_oo stated:
Ughh this is beautiful ❤❤
Ghanaian Bride With Flawless Skin Looks Classy In One-Hand Structured Kente Gown For Her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Esther Maureen and her spouse, who have inspired many with their beautiful love story.
Throughout their traditional and white wedding, the perfect couple couldn't stop gazing at one another.
Some social media have commented on the gorgeous bride's exquisite gowns and hairstyle for her wedding.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh