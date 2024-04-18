Famous GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere never ceases to amaze her fans with her stunning outfits

Serwaa Amihere is on the list of top fashionable female celebrities for the week as she rocks a blue navy dress

Some social media users have admired her look while commenting on her flawless beauty

Award-winning GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere has inspired many corporate women with her elegant work outfits from her clothing line.

The eloquent and gorgeous media personality always looked classy and wore decent outfits, highlighting her voluptuous figure.

In a trending post on the official Instagram page of her clothing brand, Serwaa Amihere dazzled in a stylish long-sleeve dress with a cutout and peplum design to work.

Serwaa Amihere slays in decent dresses. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere wore her signature white pearl necklace, a gold wristwatch and an expensive bracelet to accessorise her look.

She completed her look with a brown leather bag and matching shoes for the lovely video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Serwaa Amihere looks elegant in stylish jumpsuit

The Women of Valour event host, Serwaa Amihere, looked incredible in a long-sleeve peplum jumpsuit and elegant hairstyle for this gorgeous photoshoot.

For the glam, Serwaa Amihere wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and pink glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lifeof_agyekumwah stated:

I wanna be like you when I grow up….I really admire you ma

_.owusuwaaa stated:

A woman of standard ❤️❤️

nanayawasante18 stated:

Fine Girl❤️

officialsegun_moses stated:

Beauty in Black

ufuoma_lloyd stated:

The epitome of beauty ❤

_opoku stated:

Beauty is all I see❤️

miss_phynaa stated:

Tenacious ❤

Jaydencreatives stated:

Sweetheart ❤️

Ernestkasare stated:

Looking more fire baby girl

zwee1608 stated:

So exquisite❤️❤️

uncle_spiff stated:

my star crush

tanzkimble1972 stated:

Sassy and classy

Timothyhndrx stated:

Dem curves

Curvygirljournal stated:

So beautiful

Saybritish stated:

Admire

mercylawson24 stated:

Great woman ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh