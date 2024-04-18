Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looks gorgeous without makeup in trending photos

Nadia Buari left her fans stunned as she slayed in a classy maxi dress and simple turban for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's flawless beauty and stunning outfit

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari still celebrates the 2024 Eid Mubarak as she elegantly rocks beautiful maxi dresses for her Instagram posts.

The celebrity mother looked incredible in a v-shaped neckline maxi dress and stylish turban while slaying in a long African braids hairstyle.

Nadia Buari looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @nadiabuari.

Nadia Buari looked fantastic in black sunglasses while showing off her bare face with makeup for this photoshoot.

She completed her look with fashionable rings and beaded anklets that matched her brown mesh sandals.

Check out the photos below;

Nadia Buari shows off her handsome son

Celebrity model Nadia Buari looked classy in a white sleeveless top and tight pants as she posed with her handsome newborn son.

Nadia Buari rocked her natural curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled for the camera.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Cristianoallover stated:

Looking great ma

defreitasmichael856 stated:

Hi Queen love your music

niimatullah90 stated:

You are still as beautiful as when I started watching your movies❤❤

Iamyawrich stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ibs_officiel28 stated:

So love, long life to you nice beautiful ❤️ I'm your fan one

Rhymesplaysnasty stated:

This lady never grows old she’s so pretty, not even to talk about her kids omg

nana_abena_boakye_bonsu stated:

You are beautiful ❤️

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

One love❤️❤️

Cityofunivers stated:

Beauty... you are dressing well nowadays, that's good of u

ybn_dollar_7 stated:

My dove my love my wife @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari And Her Two Beautiful Sisters Look Glamorous In Stylish Purple Dress In Viral Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari and her sisters' gorgeous attire for their most recent photo session.

Zynnell Zuh, a Ghanaian actress, was also seen looking fierce in a gorgeous gown and a lot of makeup.

Social media users have applauded the sisters and their lifelong acquaintances for maintaining a close relationship.

