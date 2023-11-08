Piesie Esther stepped out in style at the launch of her Made By Grace concert slated for December 3, 2023

The top gospel music wore a stunning dress and extremely long hairstyle at the star-studded event

Some social media users have praised the style influencer for inspiring them with her classy look

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther was the centre of attention at the launch of season two of the Made By Grace concert in Accra.

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther looks lovely in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @zionfelix

The Waye Me Yie hitmaker looked glamorous in a short-sleeve frill dress and matching pointed silver stilettos.

Piesie Esther has become a trending topic on social media after rocking a long frontal hairstyle that reached her backside.

The VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year completed her look with round silver stud earrings while inviting Ghanaians to support the event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on her Piesie Esther's stunning looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Hemaanadya stated:

Ei mu kyer3 bi dier, wig nu y3 how many inches, gospel mu slay Queen.

Pappykeybw stated:

I tap into grace

nanahemaagh15 stated:

The hair is giving……..❤️

Iamprislove stated:

The hair is hairing…❤️. More grace ma

abyna_odi stated:

I'm so happy things are going well for u obaapa

theluxe_hair stated:

Her hair game is always on point

Obiyaagh stated:

Made by grace ampa ❤️

Facetalksgh stated:

You both look so beautiful

Maameammaduaa stated:

Going natural is also beautiful. We promote white men's products a lot.

dory_coverage stated:

Awurade MO

Iammrsnkansah stated:

The dress is dressing, and the wig is wigging

