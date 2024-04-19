Global site navigation

Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Gorgeous In A Yellow Outfit And Flawless Makeup
Style

by  Portia Arthur
  • Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah continues to share sizzling photos on social media
  • The screen diva has switched from her usual mild makeup and African print outfits to flawless looks
  • Ghanaian actor and style influencer James Gardiner and other celebrities commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has shared another jaw-dropping video of herself after trending with her classy photoshoot.

Roselyn looked exquisite in a yellow long-sleeve turtleneck paired with black form-fitting pants that clinched to her body.

Roselyn Ngissah rocks yellow outfit & elegant hairstyle
Roselyn Ngissah looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @roselyn_ngissah.
Source: Instagram

The melanin beauty slayed in faultless makeup with bold eyeshadow colours and long eyelashes while rocking a curly frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with gold earrings and cute nose rings while smiling elegantly for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Ngissah looks sporty in denim outfits

Roselyn Ngissah has taken her fashion sense to another level as she posed in a stylish denim jacket and ripped jeans.

The beauty goddess wore a long wig that reached her knee while slaying in black sunglasses for her classy photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Roselyn Ngissah's stunning video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

miss__lawrencia stated:

Makeup on point

Jamesgardinergh stated:

The glow is on a thousand!!

dennito_reigns stated:

Back to back ankasa ❤️❤️❤️

Thisisprimadonna stated:

Oh man this is so ❤️❤️

Denisebrewx stated:

Such a beauty ❤️

Ceccytwummusic stated:

You are so beautiful

Littlemercysmith stated:

Chaiiii

Harmonyattise stated:

Ever gorgeous, most confident, most radiant. Here for all of it! ❤️❤️❤️

Nikkisamonas stated:

Baby girl is looking dope

Sellygalley stated:

Now Dayumn!

Eyo.mimi_glam stated:

Ok, sister, what’s going on with all this beauty Mua make I leave social media for u .

Roselyn Ngissah Looks Unrecognisable As She Rocks Glamorous Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Ngissah, who looked gorgeous with her dramatic makeup and endearing hairstyle during a photo shoot.

Roselyn posed gracefully for the cameras, sporting a black turtleneck outfit that hugged her physique.

Some famous actresses and style influencers commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos, which were trending on Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh

