Roselyn Ngissah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Gorgeous In A Yellow Outfit And Flawless Makeup
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah continues to share sizzling photos on social media
- The screen diva has switched from her usual mild makeup and African print outfits to flawless looks
- Ghanaian actor and style influencer James Gardiner and other celebrities commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos
Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has shared another jaw-dropping video of herself after trending with her classy photoshoot.
Roselyn looked exquisite in a yellow long-sleeve turtleneck paired with black form-fitting pants that clinched to her body.
The melanin beauty slayed in faultless makeup with bold eyeshadow colours and long eyelashes while rocking a curly frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.
Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with gold earrings and cute nose rings while smiling elegantly for the cameras.
Watch the video below:
Roselyn Ngissah looks sporty in denim outfits
Roselyn Ngissah has taken her fashion sense to another level as she posed in a stylish denim jacket and ripped jeans.
The beauty goddess wore a long wig that reached her knee while slaying in black sunglasses for her classy photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on Roselyn Ngissah's stunning video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
miss__lawrencia stated:
Makeup on point
Jamesgardinergh stated:
The glow is on a thousand!!
dennito_reigns stated:
Back to back ankasa ❤️❤️❤️
Thisisprimadonna stated:
Oh man this is so ❤️❤️
Denisebrewx stated:
Such a beauty ❤️
Ceccytwummusic stated:
You are so beautiful
Littlemercysmith stated:
Chaiiii
Harmonyattise stated:
Ever gorgeous, most confident, most radiant. Here for all of it! ❤️❤️❤️
Nikkisamonas stated:
Baby girl is looking dope
Sellygalley stated:
Now Dayumn!
Eyo.mimi_glam stated:
Ok, sister, what’s going on with all this beauty Mua make I leave social media for u .
Roselyn Ngissah Looks Unrecognisable As She Rocks Glamorous Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Roselyn Ngissah, who looked gorgeous with her dramatic makeup and endearing hairstyle during a photo shoot.
Roselyn posed gracefully for the cameras, sporting a black turtleneck outfit that hugged her physique.
Some famous actresses and style influencers commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos, which were trending on Instagram
