Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah continues to share sizzling photos on social media

The screen diva has switched from her usual mild makeup and African print outfits to flawless looks

Ghanaian actor and style influencer James Gardiner and other celebrities commented on Roselyn Ngissah's new photos

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has shared another jaw-dropping video of herself after trending with her classy photoshoot.

Roselyn looked exquisite in a yellow long-sleeve turtleneck paired with black form-fitting pants that clinched to her body.

Roselyn Ngissah looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @roselyn_ngissah.

The melanin beauty slayed in faultless makeup with bold eyeshadow colours and long eyelashes while rocking a curly frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

Roselyn Ngissah accessorised her look with gold earrings and cute nose rings while smiling elegantly for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Ngissah looks sporty in denim outfits

Roselyn Ngissah has taken her fashion sense to another level as she posed in a stylish denim jacket and ripped jeans.

The beauty goddess wore a long wig that reached her knee while slaying in black sunglasses for her classy photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Roselyn Ngissah's stunning video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

miss__lawrencia stated:

Makeup on point

Jamesgardinergh stated:

The glow is on a thousand!!

dennito_reigns stated:

Back to back ankasa ❤️❤️❤️

Thisisprimadonna stated:

Oh man this is so ❤️❤️

Denisebrewx stated:

Such a beauty ❤️

Ceccytwummusic stated:

You are so beautiful

Littlemercysmith stated:

Chaiiii

Harmonyattise stated:

Ever gorgeous, most confident, most radiant. Here for all of it! ❤️❤️❤️

Nikkisamonas stated:

Baby girl is looking dope

Sellygalley stated:

Now Dayumn!

Eyo.mimi_glam stated:

Ok, sister, what’s going on with all this beauty Mua make I leave social media for u .

