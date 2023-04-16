Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has made some shocking reveals about her close friends in an interview with Zionfelix

The famous actress and beauty brand ambassador shared some sorrowful life lessons and experience

In March 2023, it was reported that the actress nearly took her own life after her marriage hit the rocks

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has revealed that she has no friends after a bitter experience.

In an exclusive interview with famous blogger Zionfelix, the content creator disclosed that life had taught her painful lessons, and she has learnt all her mistakes.

Read what Xandy Kamel said in the interview below;

I do not keep friends nowadays because of life and its lessons. You learn from it; sometimes, you need to make your circle tighter as you grow. That is it. It is not like my friends have done something to break me, but they have indirectly taught me to seek wisdom because I'm a fool, she said.

The actress argued that while she cherishes friendship and loyalty and has occasionally made sacrifices for her friends—not to mention giving up her reputation—none of them had done the same for her.

You know, loyalty is something I hold very dear. I have been so loyal to my friends, I have been so loyal. I put my reputation and dignity on the line to engage in unnecessary fights for them, and I go to their events no matter how far away the place is.

I sacrifice for friends, but I have not seen any friends sacrifice for me. And I am saying it: if a friend has ever done something for me, they should say it. Even in trouble, no friend has been there for me.

