Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel is celebrating her birthday with splendid photos that have gone viral on Instagram

The ex-wife, a sports presenter King Kaninja looked fabulous in a blue corseted ruffled dress and designer shoes

The talented brand influencer rocked her short blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup for the birthday shoot

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has posted some beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her birthday today, April 20, 2023.

Ghanaian Actress Xandy Kamel looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @official_xandykamel

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer Xandy Kamel looked glamorous in a blue corseted dress for her birthday photoshoot. She wore a ruffled tulle floor-sweeping ensemble and expensive designer shoes in the trending photos.

The young-looking mother styled her off-shoulder outfit with elegant jewellery while posing from different angles.

Ghanaians react to Xandy Kamel's elegant birthday photos

Some online users have showered praises on the outspoken content creator after releasing her birthday photos. Many have sent positive good wishes to the style influencer.

tracey_boakye_piesie

Happy birthday, hun God bless you more and more

aahkosyuahhiclas

Birthday blessings, pretty❤️

adjotossou

Happy, blessed birthday ❤️I pray God to grant your heart's desire plus your secret prayers. Be filled with overwhelming joy, and above all, you are covered in the blood of Jesus. Have a lovely day.❤️❤️

lordyancy

#BeInSpirit Better days ahead of you, beautiful soul Happy birthday

thebakerslounge_gh

Happy birthday Superwoman ‍♀️ . Nyame nhyira wo paaa nna )y3 wo k3se ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

florenceapoe

Happy birthday Xandykamel

her_own_boss

Happy birthday beautiful❤️may the Almighty God bless you with all your heart desires and long life Amen

genepha

Happy birthday QUEEN CHEERS to GREATNESS

gaiseyeliz900

Happy glorious birthday Age gracefully

perpetualsparks_gold

Happy birthday babe you deserve everything good

slim_master_tea

Happy birthday queen, enjoy grace in abundance

Xandy Kamel: My Disloyal Friends Taught Me To Seek Wisdom Because I am A Fool

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Xandy Kamel, who made some startling revelations regarding her close pals in an interview with Zionfelix.

The well-known actress and brand advocate for beauty revealed some painful life lessons and experiences.

She shared more details about her failed marriage to a popular media personality working with Angel Broadcasting Network.

Source: YEN.com.gh