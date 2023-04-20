Ghanaian Actress Xandy Kamel Looks Gorgeous In Blue Ruffled Tulle Gown And GH¢11,700 J'Adior Slingback Pumps
- Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel is celebrating her birthday with splendid photos that have gone viral on Instagram
- The ex-wife, a sports presenter King Kaninja looked fabulous in a blue corseted ruffled dress and designer shoes
- The talented brand influencer rocked her short blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup for the birthday shoot
Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has posted some beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her birthday today, April 20, 2023.
The brand influencer Xandy Kamel looked glamorous in a blue corseted dress for her birthday photoshoot. She wore a ruffled tulle floor-sweeping ensemble and expensive designer shoes in the trending photos.
The young-looking mother styled her off-shoulder outfit with elegant jewellery while posing from different angles.
Ghanaians react to Xandy Kamel's elegant birthday photos
Some online users have showered praises on the outspoken content creator after releasing her birthday photos. Many have sent positive good wishes to the style influencer.
tracey_boakye_piesie
Happy birthday, hun God bless you more and more
aahkosyuahhiclas
Birthday blessings, pretty❤️
adjotossou
Happy, blessed birthday ❤️I pray God to grant your heart's desire plus your secret prayers. Be filled with overwhelming joy, and above all, you are covered in the blood of Jesus. Have a lovely day.❤️❤️
lordyancy
#BeInSpirit Better days ahead of you, beautiful soul Happy birthday
thebakerslounge_gh
Happy birthday Superwoman ♀️ . Nyame nhyira wo paaa nna )y3 wo k3se ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
florenceapoe
Happy birthday Xandykamel
her_own_boss
Happy birthday beautiful❤️may the Almighty God bless you with all your heart desires and long life Amen
genepha
Happy birthday QUEEN CHEERS to GREATNESS
gaiseyeliz900
Happy glorious birthday Age gracefully
perpetualsparks_gold
Happy birthday babe you deserve everything good
slim_master_tea
Happy birthday queen, enjoy grace in abundance
