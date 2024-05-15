Award-winning gospel musician Joyce Blessing is trending online with her classy birthday ensemble

The I Swerve You hitmaker wore a simple yet classy two-piece ensemble and flawless makeup for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Beverly Aflaglo and others have commented on Joyce Blessing's trending photos

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has released some photos to celebrate her birthday today, May 15, 2024.

Joyce Blessing looked classy in a black and white long-sleeve shirt that she folded to her elbow and paired with a matching mini skirt for her birthday shoot.

Joyce Blessing slays in a stunning outfit. Photo credit: @unbreakablejb1

The Victory hitmaker wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and eyeshadow to compliment her look.

Joyce Blessing accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set while slaying in a stylish yellow hat.

Check out the photo below;

Joyce Blessing thrills fans with her stunning performance

Joyce Blessing rocked a red criss-cross dress for her stunning performance in a viral video. She wore an elegant hairstyle and mild makeup.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Joyce Blessings's birthday

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

beverly_afaglo stated:

Happy birthday sis, u are a blessing to the world. Always know that ❤️❤️

decent_addain stated:

Happy Birthday Dear Long Life Good Healthy

rose_ashley_adjei stated:

Happy blessed birthday sis @unbreakablejb1

Selinaboatengofficial stated:

Happy birthday odo

Scottevanszb stated:

Birthday blessings Big sis

fks_myons stated:

Happy birthday unbreakable Queen❤

Okfrimpong stated:

Happy birthday Unbreakable God bless you

joey_gh_ stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday ❤️❤️❤️

Oswellmichel stated:

Happy birthday dearest sis Keep soaring higher.

akosuasarpong33 stated:

Happy birthday sis

Djpakorich stated:

Happy birthday Adisco girl

Gurunkz stated:

Happy birthday Sis

duncan_princess stated:

Happy birthday sis ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh