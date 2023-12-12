Joyce Blessing and Obaapa Christy's son have sparked dating rumours with their new photoshoot

The talented photographer and the award-winning gospel musician looked adorable together in the trending photos

Some social media users have congratulated Joyce Blessing and Gregory for inspiring them with their relationship goals

Ghanaian professional photographer Gregory Okyere and gospel musician Joyce Blessing are trending with their latest photoshoot.

The handsome son of an award-winning gospel musician Obaapa Christy looked dapper in a green one-piece kaftan with a short front zipper.

Joyce Blessing and Gregory Okyere rock green outfits. Photo credit: @gregokyere

Joyce Blessing, who was recently signed to a floral tissue company, wore a silky two-piece long-sleeve shirt and matching pants for the photoshoot.

The Victory hitmaker looked regal in long braids and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her fabulous look.

The chief executive officer of Gregdomphotography shared the lovely photos on Instagram with his caption;

The LORD Gives VICTORY to those who are HUMBLE. Psalm 149-4. #grejoy23 ✌️. SAVE THE DATE Still Unbreakable @unbreakablejb1

Check out the photos below;

Joyce Blessing looks heavenly in a red pleated dress

Joyce Blessing, popularly called Unbreakable, looked fantastic in a red pleated long-sleeve dress as she performed at an event.

She wore a beautiful curly ponytail and mild makeup as she entertained her audience.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Joyce Blessing and Obaapa Christy's son's elegant photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Mavisasanteofficial stated:

Unbreakable X Abrantie

Mabel_bentum stated:

3y3 serious paa aa nka b3 y3 me d3 papa ❤️❤️❤️wish you both well ❤️this very beautiful

Ammzporsh1 stated:

Gregdom (in Diana Asamoah's voice)

Sammy_joyous stated:

Wow

Samuelbasseyglobal stated:

What’s going on here? ❤️

__sticky007 stated:

Congrats

Clementafreh stated:

@unbreakablejb1 ❤️ me too. I will take the picture some

Miss_bandy33 stated:

Anka Mani b3gye Papa aahhh

bro._kweku stated:

Are you guys serious

kinggh_20 stated:

,anka seebi eny3 bad so ooo

Priscilla. Ackah.9883 stated:

I really love this waaaooo

