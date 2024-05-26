Ghanaian musician King Promise has gone viral after giving out brand new photos to some students at Aburi Girls

The 28-year-old thrilled the students with his electrifying performance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards in Schools

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Instagram by blogger GHhyper

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, received a warm reception at Aburi Girls Secondary School as he arrived for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards in Schools.

The Terminator hitmaker looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, wearing double GG black sunglasses to complete his look.

King Promise performs at Aburi Girls. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: UGC

Award-winning Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd, was also spotted in a white top and black trousers while waving at his fans.

Watch the video below;

Aburi Girls students show off their dance moves

Some intelligent students at Aburi Girls with a great passion for dancing thrilled their mates with impeccable dance moves.

Watch the video below;

King Promise gives out phones to some Aburi Girls' students

Some lucky students received brand-new phones from King Promise after their stunning performances.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react as King Promise gifts students brand new phones at Aburi Girls

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

boatengerickwaku stated:

Nice one

sinye655 stated:

Hisense to go reach 10 000 anaa?

Melhvinlhing stated:

E70 na 60,000gh or what tell us well

konfam_kyng stated:

Who do the maths???

offgift_collections stated:

SINAISCO❤️❤️❤️

gloriousdede stated:

SINAISCO

snr_lofty stated:

De3 omo nim aaaa ni

perfume_and_more_by_stephy stated:

SINAISCO omg I miss those days

nana_tibua stated:

Awww Abugiss for life… I miss my school

zosman988 stated:

❤️beauuuuuuutiful❤️

official_greyhood stated:

How slay queens are made...

delay.ba stated:

We no get this type of entertainment in our time Edey pain me ni

socialboy2036 stated:

No wonder omah-lay ignore ur hug because u too local.

theabenakorkor stated:

zosman988 stated:

Awwwwwnnn see how am admiring if it's beautiful it is mherrn... Ghana Davidoo❤️

eddiemurphy21 stated:

Artiste of the Year . Man like 5star

Joyceagyekumofficial stated:

My school

King Promise's Pretty "Bride" Looks Stunning In A Classy Backless Corseted Gown For Their "Wedding"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Promise, who allegedly got married in a star-studded ceremony.

Numerous superstars, like Sarkodie, Efia Odo, and Dancegod Lloyd, looked stunning in kente ensembles during the occasion.

King Promise's "bride" turned heads during the celebration with her stunning attire and hairdo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh