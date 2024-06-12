Ghanaian musician Akwaboah says his wife selected her beautiful wedding ring, and he bought it to make her happy

Akwaboah explained that those complaining about his wife's wedding ring wished they had the same ring

Some social media users commented on Akwaboah's interview with Delay, which is trending on YouTube

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, has defended his wife against those writing negative comments about her wedding ring.

The Berima Nsu hitmaker explained that they went to different shops to buy the best wedding ring, but his wife opted for the big ring with an emerald.

Akwaboah and his wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @akwaboah.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah added that he read a comment that his ring is not made with real gold and that he bought it from Kumasi jewellers.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, he added that those complaining about his wife's ring wished they were wearing it on their fingers.

Watch the video below:

Akwaboah's wife slays in a stylish kente gown

As she stepped out to a private event, Mrs Theresah Akwaboah looked breathtaking in a stylish kente gown.

She wore a shoulder-length centre-parted bob hairstyle and mild makeup to compliment her look.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on the video of Akwaboah's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mhaamhetessa stated:

You didn’t break their holiness, but you made them baby mamas(born or born two)Breda.

nanaachiaahbaapa stated:

This said guy Akwaboa has chop my hometown lady bi for more than 8yrs and now see him

Awuraamasarfo stated:

How is her holiness even public now? Come on!

akua_nokturnal stated:

The bar is set too low for men. Imagine keeping yourself all these years for a man with uncountable sexual experiences. No!

ohemaa348 stated:

Lessons must to be learnt girls!

esbi_luxury stated:

aside being a celebrity n somehow rich,why will I keep my holiness to marry born 2

adupatricia9 stated:

Hot one like delay bread

celebrity_midwife stated:

Heat we can’t miss it @ayishaibrahim474 come seewe can’t miss it

