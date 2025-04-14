Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the partner of the late comic actor C Confion and C Confion's father, was spotted having a good time at an event

The video was captured at an event where he DJ for the occasion played classic Ghanaian songs which they sang and danced to

The video melted the hearts of Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section to speak about the relationship Sandra had with C Confion's family

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion and C Confion's father, displayed incredible father and daughter chemistry at an event.

C Confion's father and his girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond, dance together at an event. Image Credit: @anigyietv

Source: Instagram

C Confion's dad and girlfriend dance

A video posted by famous TikTok blogger, Anigyie TV, showed Sandra and the father of her late boyfriend dancing to classic songs at an event.

It is not certain what the occasion was, but it was a joyous occasion as they danced and sang along to the songs that were played through the loudspeakers.

For the event, Sandra looked radiant in her one-shoulder long-sleeved pink dress that was cut out around the left midsection.

Sandra, who became an internet sensation after the loss of C Confion, looked joyful in the video as she showed off her beauty in heavy makeup. She accessorised her look by wearing dark sunglasses and bracelets.

C Confion's dad looked youthful, and he was dressed casually to the event. He was spotted wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and bottoms.

Reactions to Sandra and C Confion's dad dancing

People talked about the beautiful bond between Sandra and C Confion's father in the video. They opined that Sandra was still accepted in the family despite the demise of the comic actor.

Admirers thronged to the comment section of the TikTok video to talk about Sandra's beauty. They complimented her with lovely words.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Sandra and the father of her deceased boyfriend:

Adjoa Virgin93 🔥 said:

"I wish they add Sandra to their one daughter left, so they will have 2 daughters now cos I heard Sandra mother too is gone💔🙏."

Miz Lany ❤️ said:

"This gal has really done well by keeping the bond."

Tumtum bronii 💖 said:

"Aww this is interesting and sad at the same time 🤔🤔👌."

Nana yaa 💓 said:

"Not me imagining how happy the father would be if these two got married 😭🥺."

___Dede said:

"Who else notice father in-law and daughter in-law lookalike 😩."

McQueen said:

"The girl is beautiful paa oo."

yhaa Diamond said:

"I watched it More than 20 times ❤️."

Sandra at C Confion's graveside

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra Adwoa Diamond at his graveside. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

C Confion’s partner searches for love

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the partner of late Kumawood actor C Confion, stirred up conversation online after sharing a new video on TikTok.

In the video, Sandra appeared radiant, showcasing her natural beauty while singing and dancing to Obiaa, a heartfelt love song by Ghanaian artists Akwaboah and Cina Soul.

The video quickly attracted attention, with many admirers complimenting her glowing appearance. Others speculated about her personal life, wondering if she might be ready to open her heart to love again following the actor’s passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh