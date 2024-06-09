Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is not afraid to show off her cleavage in daring custom-made outfits online

The mother-of-one has turned heads with her beautiful outfit at her movie premiere in Kumasi

Some social media have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant outfit and expensive frontal hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui stole the spotlight at the Resonance movie premiere in Kumasi with her custom-made outfit.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal looked sassy in a revealing kente dress that showed off her cleavage as she modelled on the red carpet.

Fella Makafui slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui styled the beaded halter neck kente dress with stud earrings that perfectly matched her look.

She wore flawless makeup and a Barbie-inspired coloured curly hairstyle that made her glow as she posed for the video shoot.

Salma Mumin and Wesley Kesse spotted at Resonance movie premiere in Kumasi

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked classy in a shiny blue two-piece outfit and voluminous curly hairstyle for the movie premiere.

Famous TikToker Wesley Kesse donned a simple black long-sleeve shirt and colourful shirt as he posed with Fella Makafui.

Ghanaians comment on Fella Makafui's outfit to her movie premiere in Kumasi

seysfabrics stated:

I love Fella’s outfit, it’s beautiful

big_juliet_ stated:

Such a hard working woman. Enemies go still call her names, una well done oooooo

nee_marmah stated:

I need to go to church and log out of social media

kobby.hills stated:

Ba these turkey girls fine oooo.... money good paa ooooo

nanaesidoreen stated:

MDK go vex oooo Wesley

___ewuraaa stated:

The dress is very cute

mawuse_ese stated:

Fella is growing so beautifully and classy ♥️

peacewandando stated:

They look amazing

sisqc__32 stated:

don’t compare yourself to some people bring you down

joycelynengmann stated:

Why do I think this kente would have worked better on the #TGMA red carpet? Don't get me wrong, that red dress was cute too.

queen_e.jet stated:

Beautiful Fella❤️

joshua.ow stated:

Everyday, all i hear premiering of movies by some Ghanaian actors and actresses! What better movies are those? i get confused.

