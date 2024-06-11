Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has shared some private information about his wife in a viral video

The talented singer disclosed that he never shared a bed with his wife until they were legally married

Some social media users blasted Akwaboah for revealing sensitive information about his wife and his two baby mamas online

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, has revealed that he didn't know his wife was holy until their wedding night.

The Posti Me hitmaker added that he dated his beautiful wife for two and half years, but they never shared a bed.

Akwaboah and his pretty wife rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @akwaboah.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Akwaboah disclosed that his wife is the secretary at his church, and he has been attending church services for over 20 years.

Akwaboah also explained why he didn't marry any of his two baby mamas but decided to spend the rest of his life with his gorgeous wife.

Watch the video below:

Akwaboah's wife shares video of her bridal shower

Mrs Theresah Akwaboah, the wife of musician Akwaboah, shared a heartwarming video of her classy bachelorette party before her viral wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Akwaboah's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eugeniaafrifa stated:

I'm very disappointed, Mr. This is not public information. You have allowed your Mrs. out there to be ridiculed. You are talking too much.

lkarikari stated:

A holy married a born 2 ? Because of money and fame of the man? Eii some women paa de3!! A born 2 man? Will any man sacrifice his holy for a born 2 woman? Never!!boi3

akua_nokturnal stated:

The bar is set too low for men. Imagine keeping yourself all these years for a man with an uncountable sexual experiences. Is she still a holy? No!

awuraamasarfo stated:

How is her holy even public now? Come on!

adwoaerica95 stated:

You guys should understand that it is a man who marry a lady. You can choose to accept his proposal or not. You think it is easy for a man to settle on you as his wife wahu. Respect any lady with ring wate.

Mhaamhetessa stated:

You didn’t break their holy but you made them baby mamas(born or born two)Breda.

Akwaboah's Pretty Wife Flaunts Her GH¢27,000 Rose Gold Diamond Engagement Ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian artiste Akwaboah, whose wife was spotted rocking a pricey Tilo ring, raised the standard for celebrity grooms.

The attractive bride and midwife looked amazing at the traditional wedding, wearing gowns created by Sima Brew.

Some social media users commented on Mrs Akwaboah's corseted kente gown and wedding ring.

