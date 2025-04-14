Appiah Stadium has praised Twene Jonas for advocating for President Mahama to give him an appointment in his new government

The staunch NDC supporter has been advocating for Mahama to find him a place in his government despite his lack of education

He said he deserved recognition for his staunch support for NDC having mobilised his Kumasi constituents to vote for Mahama to the last man despite the region being an NPP stronghold

Appiah Stadium has praised social media personality Twene Jonas for supporting his efforts to get a role in President John Dramani Mahama’s government.

The famous NDC supporter, whose real name is Frank Kwaku Appiah, said the support from Twene Jonas means a lot to him as he continues to push for an appointment.

His praise of Twene Jonas, however, did not please some people, given some distasteful comments Jonas had made about Mahama recently.

Appiah Stadium believes he deserves a position in Mahama’s government due to his strong and consistent support for the party, especially in Kumasi, where the NPP dominates.

In the past, he admitted that his lack of formal education was a challenge. At one point, he said he had accepted that he might never be appointed.

He explained that many Ghanaians may not support the idea of him being given a government position. He said he still wanted a role, even though he understands his background may not meet the usual standards.

Appiah Stadium, in an old interview, also said he has been in talks with Mahama about a possible appointment. He said he was hoping to be considered for a role such as head of security at Ghana Gas or another petroleum-related institution.

He also addressed an incident at Burma Camp where he was stopped by Mahama’s security team while trying to reach the President. He said his goal was not to cause any trouble but to remind Mahama of his presence in case any roles become available.

Appiah Stadium's comments on Twene Jonas spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Douglas Cliggson said:

"So all he did was just to get the opportunity to spend the taxpayers money.... hmmmm."

☯️GOSHMELON wrote:

"He will soon turn around and insult Twene Jonas.. Ahohyehy3 saaa."

Ato kwamena Yankson said:

"Appiah Stadium is a loyalist regardless. He has touched my heart with this video.. May God cause great men to remember him."

Phillips Tex said:

"Nti Appiah Stadium paaa adwuma b3n na Wo betumi ayɛ aboa Mahama Amanbuo yi. aaa."

Dawood Abdullah wrote:

"So Appiah Stadium, you support Twene Jonas despite him insulting Mahama?"

MARUSO commented:

"So na work you Dey find does why you Dey do all those things. Bt it's true you really tried for NDC, please Mr President help Appiah Stadium."

Appiah Stadium excites after meeting Otumfuo's wife

Appiah Stadium recently also caught the attention of social media users as he met Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's Lady Julia Osei Tutu at an event.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media sensation in charismatic fashion threw his blazer and rattled some appellations on the Asantehene's wife.

Appiah Stadium was also prevented from getting closer to Lady Julia by military personnel as part of her security protocol, adding to the drama.

