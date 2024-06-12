Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has finally explained why he married his gorgeous wife, Theresah, instead of his baby mamas

The talented singer/songwriter said he occasionally met her at the church premises and fell in love with her

Some social media users commented on the viral video trending on YouTube

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jr, popularly known as Akwaboah, has finally confirmed why he married his pastor's secretary.

Akwaboah explained that he was not forced to leave his baby mamas and marry his gorgeous wife, Theresah Akwaboah, as speculated in the media.

Akwaboah and his wife rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @akwaboah.

Source: Instagram

He, however, added that he always met his wife, Theresah, whenever he booked an appointment to see the head pastor.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show, the Posti Me hitmaker Akwaboah added that he has travelled to different countries and seen other women, so nobody can force him to marry someone he doesn't love.

He said:

She is a midwife and a secretary. Look at my age as a top musician who has travelled worldwide.

Nobody introduced my wife to me. If I see my pastor, I have to ask his secretary first. I met her and I asked her out.

She agreed, and we started dating. Th pastor has taken me as his son because I have been there 20 years. My pastor didn’t build a house for me. I bought my own house.

Watch the video below:

Akwaboah releases a new song to celebrate Men's Mental Health Month

Ghanaian songwriter Akwaboah has released a new song to celebrate Men's Mental Health Month. He sang about the challenges and responsibilities of men, including paying school fees and utility bills.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on video of Akwaboah's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mhaamhetessa stated:

You didn’t break their holiness but you made them baby mamas(born or born two)Breda.

nanaachiaahbaapa stated:

This said guy Akwaboa has chop my hometown lady bi for more than 8yrs and now see him

awuraamasarfo stated:

How is her holiness even public now? Come on!

akua_nokturnal stated:

The bar is set too low for men. Imagine keeping yourself all these years for a man with uncountable sexual experiences. No!

ohemaa348 stated:

Lessons must to be learnt girls!

Hadassahdeku stated:

No man will go for born two woman,u made them baby Mama's and marry a holy woman .

mharmhe_phremah stated:

I knew Akwaboah would be on Delay’s hot seat very soon

claudy_owusu stated:

Life happens

Opokuaamargaret stated:

I don’t know if the economy is making Ghanaians this senseless and bitter.those of saying she kept her holiness to married a born 2.the person that broke ur ,was he holy n did he marry you?

esbi_luxury stated:

aside being a celebrity n somehow rich,why will I keep my holiness to marry born 2

adupatricia9 stated:

Hot one like delay bread

celebrity_midwife stated:

Heat we can’t miss it @ayishaibrahim474 come seewe can’t miss it

Akwaboah Says He Dated His Wife For Two Years But They Never Slept Together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akwaboah, who revealed personal details about his wife.

The gifted vocalist said that he and his spouse did not share a bed before their wedding night.

Some social media users criticised Akwaboah for disclosing private details about his wife and two baby mothers.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh