Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law wants to break the internet with her sizzling photos

The talented fashion designer mesmerised her fans as she rocked a classy long-sleeve dress

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's perfect-fit ensemble and flawless makeup

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei has released a stunning photo of herself in a stylish outfit after trending on social media with her birthday photos.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and General Manager for Despite Media Kennedy Osei, wore an elegant long-sleeve dress.

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy look stunning together. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown.

Source: Instagram

Tracy Osei looked gorgeous as ever in a side-parted frontal lace curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes.

The mother-of-twins accessorised her look with beautiful layered pearly earrings and a necklace to complete her look.

She rocked an expensive gold wristwatch and a gold bracelet with embellishment while flaunting her wedding ring.

Tracy Osei shared the photo on Instagram with this caption;

Let’s make this week a canvas for bold ideas and fearless decisions. Let your passion drive you forward and reflect your determination.

Check out the photo below:

Tracy Osei slays in a stunning two-piece outfit

Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Osei stepped out in a white long-sleeve shirt and blue tailored-to-fit trousers.

She looked fabulous in frontal lace, long curly hairstyle, and mild makeup to enhance her beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

noir_de_peau stated:

Tracy for president ❤️

nostalgia_gabbs stated:

It’s giving boss ladyyyy

_stephanieosei stated:

stunning as always im obsessed!

zesuzacateringservice stated:

why too fine

Ayiishetunelson stated:

Treyyyyyyyy

Amayeblessed stated:

Humble and Stunning ❤️

Maameadusah stated:

Queennn❤️

agyeiwaasarah1996 stated:

My beautiful sis @aprilsveriown

olive_of_september stated:

Eloquent ❤️

Theamaglow stated:

You're so pretty

Brakobridget stated:

Great word You look amazing ❤️

vida_kelson stated:

I tap into your blessing, sis

Favo.ur1347 stated:

This is natural beauty oo❤️

Cbcincushers stated:

So beautiful

Fredaglory stated:

Looking beautiful as always

Tracy Osei Causes A Stir With Her Stunning Purple Outfit Designed With A Glass Collar And Kinky Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Osei's stunning wife, who never ceases to astound her admirers with sophisticated fashion choices.

The mother-of-twins wore a two-piece casual and stylish ensemble for a private outdoor function with her celebrity friends. Social media users were in awe of Tracy Osei's colourful haircut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh