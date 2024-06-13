Despite's Daughter-In-Law: Tracy Osei Looks Breathtaking In A Stylish Dress And Expensive Necklace
- Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law wants to break the internet with her sizzling photos
- The talented fashion designer mesmerised her fans as she rocked a classy long-sleeve dress
- Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's perfect-fit ensemble and flawless makeup
Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei has released a stunning photo of herself in a stylish outfit after trending on social media with her birthday photos.
The beautiful wife of Ghanaian lawyer and General Manager for Despite Media Kennedy Osei, wore an elegant long-sleeve dress.
Tracy Osei looked gorgeous as ever in a side-parted frontal lace curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes.
The mother-of-twins accessorised her look with beautiful layered pearly earrings and a necklace to complete her look.
She rocked an expensive gold wristwatch and a gold bracelet with embellishment while flaunting her wedding ring.
Tracy Osei shared the photo on Instagram with this caption;
Let’s make this week a canvas for bold ideas and fearless decisions. Let your passion drive you forward and reflect your determination.
Check out the photo below:
Tracy Osei slays in a stunning two-piece outfit
Ghanaian businesswoman Tracy Osei stepped out in a white long-sleeve shirt and blue tailored-to-fit trousers.
She looked fabulous in frontal lace, long curly hairstyle, and mild makeup to enhance her beauty.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
noir_de_peau stated:
Tracy for president ❤️
nostalgia_gabbs stated:
It’s giving boss ladyyyy
_stephanieosei stated:
stunning as always im obsessed!
zesuzacateringservice stated:
why too fine
Ayiishetunelson stated:
Treyyyyyyyy
Amayeblessed stated:
Humble and Stunning ❤️
Maameadusah stated:
Queennn❤️
agyeiwaasarah1996 stated:
My beautiful sis @aprilsveriown
olive_of_september stated:
Eloquent ❤️
Theamaglow stated:
You're so pretty
Brakobridget stated:
Great word You look amazing ❤️
vida_kelson stated:
I tap into your blessing, sis
Favo.ur1347 stated:
This is natural beauty oo❤️
Cbcincushers stated:
So beautiful
Fredaglory stated:
Looking beautiful as always
Tracy Osei Causes A Stir With Her Stunning Purple Outfit Designed With A Glass Collar And Kinky Hairstyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Osei's stunning wife, who never ceases to astound her admirers with sophisticated fashion choices.
The mother-of-twins wore a two-piece casual and stylish ensemble for a private outdoor function with her celebrity friends. Social media users were in awe of Tracy Osei's colourful haircut.
Source: YEN.com.gh
