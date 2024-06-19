2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner: Nana Ama Royale Rocks Beaded Kente Jacket And Peplum Skirt
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, is redefining corporate styles with her stunning kente outfit.
The Eastern Regional representative looked classy in a stylish collared jacket designed with different beads.
The beauty queen paired it with a colourful, form-fitting peplum skirt that brought out her curvy shape.
Nana Ama Royale looked flawless in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup, well-defined eyebrows, and medium-length eyelashes.
She accessorized her look with gold earrings and matching fashionable rings to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Nana Ama Royale slays in a pink thigh-high dress
The chief executive officer of East Royale Montessori modelled in a pink long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels.
The GMB queen, Nana Ama Royale, looked charming in her beautiful cornrow braids hairstyle and mild makeup.
Check out the photos below:
Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Adeti has commented on Nana Ama Royale's kente outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Emefamamaga stated:
Nsuoo aaa gold wom wura! Come ooon ❤️
manuelsbeautty_gh stated:
The Queen of Queens
Missamoani stated:
GMB Girls Prefect ankasa
mannie__frempomaa stated:
Na me bi the director!!!
Eferuthy stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️I pray for an answered prayer like yours
sheillah_molelekwa stated:
Very profound and accurate… you’ve done well my gurl
yaa_serwaa1 stated:
Beautiful woman with class....met her at a wedding dinner nd she was extremely nice....God bless u Ama
dkshotit_photography stated:
Future First Lady
Uniqcouture stated:
Beautiful woman ❤️❤️
_arabalucy stated:
Hello, My Queen.You look Stunning
etwereso_mabaawahemaa stated:
Akan's Finest
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Looks Classy In Silky Striped Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Royale, who has made with her two-tone outfit.
The accomplished beauty queen and child psychotherapist donned chic yet understated clothing for this photo shoot.
Some beauty queens have commented on Nana Ama Royale's stunning outfit for her photoshoot.
Source: YEN.com.gh
