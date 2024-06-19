2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Nana Ama Royale is serving classy and chic style inspiration with her kente outfit

The beauty queen looked like a Barbie doll in flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale's breathtaking outfit

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Patricia Amoah Anti, popularly called Nana Ama Royale, is redefining corporate styles with her stunning kente outfit.

The Eastern Regional representative looked classy in a stylish collared jacket designed with different beads.

Nana Ama Royale slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale.

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen paired it with a colourful, form-fitting peplum skirt that brought out her curvy shape.

Nana Ama Royale looked flawless in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, mild makeup, well-defined eyebrows, and medium-length eyelashes.

She accessorized her look with gold earrings and matching fashionable rings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama Royale slays in a pink thigh-high dress

The chief executive officer of East Royale Montessori modelled in a pink long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels.

The GMB queen, Nana Ama Royale, looked charming in her beautiful cornrow braids hairstyle and mild makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Adeti has commented on Nana Ama Royale's kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emefamamaga stated:

Nsuoo aaa gold wom wura! Come ooon ❤️

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

The Queen of Queens

Missamoani stated:

GMB Girls Prefect ankasa

mannie__frempomaa stated:

Na me bi the director!!!

Eferuthy stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️I pray for an answered prayer like yours

sheillah_molelekwa stated:

Very profound and accurate… you’ve done well my gurl

yaa_serwaa1 stated:

Beautiful woman with class....met her at a wedding dinner nd she was extremely nice....God bless u Ama

dkshotit_photography stated:

Future First Lady

Uniqcouture stated:

Beautiful woman ❤️❤️

_arabalucy stated:

Hello, My Queen.You look Stunning

etwereso_mabaawahemaa stated:

Akan's Finest

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Looks Classy In Silky Striped Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Royale, who has made with her two-tone outfit.

The accomplished beauty queen and child psychotherapist donned chic yet understated clothing for this photo shoot.

Some beauty queens have commented on Nana Ama Royale's stunning outfit for her photoshoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh