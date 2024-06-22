Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Looks Charming In A Black Glittering Lace Gown And Gray Hair
- Nana Ama McBrown continues to reign as one of the most famous and stylish female celebrities in Ghana
- The talented and versatile Kumawood actress has released another custom-made gown to inspire her followers
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless beauty and hairstyle
Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, celebrates 2024 Father's Day in style as she rocks a stunning gown for her new photoshoot.
The Onua Showtime host mesmerized her fans as she flaunted her curves in a form-fitting glittering lace gown on the educative entertainment show.
Nana Ama McBrown styled the one-hand long-sleeve lace gown with a beautiful see-through veil that perfectly matched her look.
She wore a curly shoulder-level blond hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lipstick while posing seductively for the cameras.
Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with expensive gold bracelets and fashionable rings.
Watch the video below:
Nana Ama McBrown stuns in a criss-cross gown
Nana Ama McBrown looked breathtaking in a cutout long-sleeve gown and centre-parted curly hairstyle for this lovely video shoot.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Wendyfashionhouse stated:
Absolutely gorgeous your too blessed ❤️ @iamamamcbrown continue to shine
amasarpongkumankuma stated:
Exactly ❤️
Misskonamah stated:
Mama aaaaaaa ❤
egyiriba_lysis stated:
Her grace is different ❤❤❤
gurlboss_mimi stated:
Queen and more ❤️❤️
Axiawears stated:
Always beautiful
mzz_lee_xclusive stated:
Nana Ama mangown,that boy,
trishawhyte91 stated:
A very blessed and favored human ❤️
Lawstiki stated:
Empress
ann_ita1 stated:
Absolutely stunning
Tulipbakesgh stated:
Exactly!!!I like your caption. Move on there is more to life than this. You are a woman of valor. A woman who is blessed and who carry grace. This is the beginning of more beautiful things to happen. I luv you and i know you will never feel sorry for yourself. Remain blessed.
