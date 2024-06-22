Nana Ama McBrown continues to reign as one of the most famous and stylish female celebrities in Ghana

The talented and versatile Kumawood actress has released another custom-made gown to inspire her followers

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless beauty and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, celebrates 2024 Father's Day in style as she rocks a stunning gown for her new photoshoot.

The Onua Showtime host mesmerized her fans as she flaunted her curves in a form-fitting glittering lace gown on the educative entertainment show.

Nana Ama McBrown stuns in classy outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown styled the one-hand long-sleeve lace gown with a beautiful see-through veil that perfectly matched her look.

She wore a curly shoulder-level blond hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lipstick while posing seductively for the cameras.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with expensive gold bracelets and fashionable rings.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown stuns in a criss-cross gown

Nana Ama McBrown looked breathtaking in a cutout long-sleeve gown and centre-parted curly hairstyle for this lovely video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Wendyfashionhouse stated:

Absolutely gorgeous your too blessed ❤️ @iamamamcbrown continue to shine

amasarpongkumankuma stated:

Exactly ❤️

Misskonamah stated:

Mama aaaaaaa ❤

egyiriba_lysis stated:

Her grace is different ❤❤❤

gurlboss_mimi stated:

Queen and more ❤️❤️

Axiawears stated:

Always beautiful

mzz_lee_xclusive stated:

Nana Ama mangown,that boy,

trishawhyte91 stated:

A very blessed and favored human ❤️

Lawstiki stated:

Empress

ann_ita1 stated:

Absolutely stunning

Tulipbakesgh stated:

Exactly!!!I like your caption. Move on there is more to life than this. You are a woman of valor. A woman who is blessed and who carry grace. This is the beginning of more beautiful things to happen. I luv you and i know you will never feel sorry for yourself. Remain blessed.

Nana Ama McBrown Introduces New Fashion Trend, Slays All-Silver-Chained Gown And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who has raised the bar for style influencers in terms of fashion.

The 46-year-old's elegant ponytail hairstyle and immaculate makeup served as an inspiration to her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown has drawn criticism from some social media users for consistently endorsing Ghanaian designers on her platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh