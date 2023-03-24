The fashion contest between Osebo The Zaraman and Ajagurajah, which has been trending online, has come to an unexpected end

The spiritual leader has conceded defeat and handed the honourable title of Fashion Messiah to Osebo

Not even a passionate plea from Osebo could persuade Ajagurajah to come back to the contest that has entertained social media for days

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the head of the Ajagurajah Movement, has conceded defeat to Osebo The Zaraman in their fashion 'beef'.

The spiritual leader and Osebo, a famous boutique owner, have been engaged in a friendly fashion contest for the past few days. Each has been wearing outfits and challenging the other to do the same.

Ajagurajah has conceded to Osebo in their fashion 'beef' Photo source: @osebo_thezaraman, @ajagurajah_official

Osebo dresses like a pharaoh and dares Ajagurajah

In his latest post, Osebo wore a white robe adorned with a kente cloth and a matching headpiece. He held a long staff, completing the pharaoh-inspired outfit.

Many of the fashion entrepreneur's followers commented on the post, with some commending his creativity and others finding his outfit hilarious.

Ajagurajah admits Osebo is better at fashion

After seeing Osebo's pharaoh-like outfit, Ajagurajah has taken to his Instagram page to announce an end to the contest.

According to him, he was ceding the title of Fashion Messiah because Osebo is good at that while he is good t matters concerning spirituality.

"Ladies and gentlemen, loyal supporters, at this juncture, I think the brave thing to do is to cede the Title of Fashion Messiah to my brother Osebothezaraman. We have had a wonderful contest no doubt but we all know my speciality is Spirituality, so I need to leave the fashion business to him. Thank you for all the love. It was great because of you guys," he said.

Osebo begs Ajagurajah to continue 'beef'

Immediately after Ajagurajah's concession post, Osebo took to the comment to plead with him to return to the 'beef'.

"Oh sofo u can't do that to me ooo. I'm not done with u ooo please come back I beg you ," Osebo said.

But Ajagurajah humbly admitted that he had no more clothes to continue the fashion contest.

"@osebo_thezaraman my clothes are finished."

