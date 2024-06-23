Maxwell Mawu Mensah has sparked divorce rumors after deleting Nana Ama McBrown's photos from his Instagram page

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a star-studded event on August 16, 2016 in Ghana

Some social media users have react to a post by a famous blogger that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian businessman Maxwell Mensah has deleted photos and videos of his celebrity wife, Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, on his Instagram page.

Some social media users say this decision proves their marriage is finally over after years of making sweet memories together.

Nana Ama McBrown, Maxwell Mensah and Baby Maxin rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @babymaxin.

Based on YEN.com.gh research, Mr Maxwell Mawu Mensah has 22 posts on his official Instagram page. He has shared photos of his beautiful daughter with Nana Ama McBrown and his friends, including Kwame A Plus and blogger Nkonkonsa.

Check out the photos below:

Maxwell Mensah rocks a stylish suit

Maxwell Mensah looked dapper in a stylish suit and bow tie styled with black sunglasses to a star-studded program.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media have reacted after Maxwell Mensah deleted Nana Ama McBrown's photos from his Instagram page

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ewurama.baidoo stated:

She has nothing to lose. We move

Jasmineagyei stated:

He doesn’t even deserve Nana, so is good he has left .

gh_tintuner stated:

Ɛnnyɛ news, she’s not the first Ghanaian celebrity to get divorced and won’t be the last too,congratulations to him

empress_gracey stated:

The person who came to your DM to gossip, did her Mother die after her father divorced her?

Akosuaowususekyere stated:

It is his own problem..I didn't know about you till mcbrown married you..boy bye...Ghana Yul

Deduawealth stated:

Sorry for his loss

vickynanaamaowusua1 stated:

The way Ewe guys are sweet paa ah dis guy is doing like dat erh ah..or he is not the original one no bi

mariam.manzah stated:

Konkonsa nti amanfo) nni adagye

the_ewura stated:

So Ghanaians can defend lile thiswhy don't they use same energy when it's another person since it's d same issue. Eeeeeiii boi3

ashami_32 stated:

Whilst she’s busy signing deals .... She needs a child n God has blessed her with one so what else

