A Black American lady married to a man from West Africa has complained about the several financial demands his family makes and how that affects their marriage.

The woman said it seems the man puts her in-laws’ needs over that of herself and their child.

In a video on X, the lady said she thought after they have their first child all the financial demands from her husband’s family will end but it is still going on.

“My man is from West Africa and he is considered successful in his family. However, there’s something very challenging about that because in African culture any male in the family who makes it is expected and in some cases obligated to care for the other people in his family.”

“I thought that getting married and having a new baby would make people back off a little bit on constantly asking my husband for money but that didn’t change anything.”

She explained further that her husband’s family calls to congratulate them and then they follow up with their financial request.

The lady said the actions of her man’s family are taking a toll on their relationship and it has got her rethinking her current situation as a stay-at-home mum.

“Our relationship has changed so much, especially in these last six months where I’ve been living with my in-laws; his mum, his sister and I can see how they try to make their needs seem more important than the needs of his wife and his daughter.”

“I got so frustrated and I’m like I can’t be a stay-at-home mum anymore. I need to find a way to make my income because I don’t know how these people are going to be around.”

Even though she did not state the specific West African country her partner comes from, a Ghana flag on the wall in their room got many suggesting that her husband may be a Ghanaian.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console lady facing challenges with in-laws

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"The Flag in the room explains something 👀😄."

@Gisela09012350 wrote:

"And I won’t be shocked to later hear that the man’s mom and sister are trying to convince him to leave this black American wife for a Ghanaian woman(based on the flag on her background)who his mom already lined up for him back at home😪."

@profdublyn_zee said:

"Ei your in-laws see this dem go bore waa 😂😂😂. You should be ready for some vawulence.”

@nana_kwabina wrote:

"Our sense of entitlement be serious."

@AgbakeyMatthew said:

"Family properties were sold to sponsor your husband's education, business etc - the successful man you're married to is a walking family investment."

@ChrisArthurjr wrote:

"It's the sense of entitlement which leads to laziness, the mentality that a man has to take care of an African woman financially and his immediate family needs to go and that's part of the reason why Africa is still in the dark ages. It's totally the opposite when you come to the West."

