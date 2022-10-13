Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is making headlines in various movie premieres and star-studded events with her high-fashion sense

The three-time award-winner is the go-to female celebrity for fierce and risk-free style inspiration

Lydia Forson, 37, is definitely ageing backwards just like singer Becca and actress Nikki whose fashion sense improves as they grow older

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is a phenomenal actress who has starred in many local and international movies.

Just like all the actors, the movie premiere is the best moment where stars clad in their best outfits meet their fans to enjoy and appreciate weeks and months of hard work.

Lydia Forson has never disappointed Ghanaians and her international fans when it comes to playing challenging roles or choosing the best-fit apparel for events.

She is a style influencer who makes loud and fiercest statements, just like her witty and straight-to-the-point comments on social media.

She began her acting career by making a cameo in Hotel St James in 2005 and has since become a household name.

In 2010, the 37-year-old won her first award at African Movie Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role. It was followed by another win at the 2012 Ghana movie awards and the third award at the 2018 African magic viewers awards.

Behind the scenes and off the camera, Lydia Forson makes a unique style statement that most female stars dare not try. YEN.com.gh has culled five gorgeous photos from her Instagram page that fashion lovers can replicate for their next events.

1. African print style

Actress Lydia Forson is also the chief executive officer of a beauty company that manufactures locally-made hair products. Evidently, the boss lady styled her natural hair to steal attention as she posed in a two-piece African print style.

2. Traditional Fugu

The traditional fugu from the northern region is one of the distinctive African fabrics easily recognizable on the global market. Style influencer Lydia Forson rocks a colourful fugu dress paired with white sneakers.

3. Pink red carpet ensemble

It is safe to say Lydia Forson is the Viola Davis of the Ghanaian movie industry. The fierce and talented actress attended one of her International movie premieres in a pink outfit that caused a stir on the red carpet.

As always, she rocked a natural hairstyle with flawless makeup giving us a beautiful smile on the red carpet.

4. Wedding guest style inspiration

The style influencer and loyal friend Lydia Forson attended the wedding of media personality Bridget Otoo in a beautiful wrap dress with matching shoes. She wore a pink drop earring to pair the puff sleeves dress.

5. Asoebi style

Lydia Forson has a lot of Nigerian celebrity friends, so it's no surprise that she has learned a thing or two about their fashion sense. Miss Forson wowed her fashion lovers in this beautiful corseted dress with puff sleeves.

