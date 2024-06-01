Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson stepped out in style at the 2024 Telecom Ghana Music Awards

The boss lady and founder of the Kinky Matters beauty brand looked fabulous in a long-sleeve ensemble

Some social media users have commented on Lydia Forson’s outfit and hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson is among the best-dressed female celebrities who graced the red carpet at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

The style influencer looked exquisite in a long-sleeve turtleneck dress designed with stylish ruffles to cover her bust area.

Lydia Forson looks gorgeous in a long-sleeve outfit. Photo credit: @ghkwaky

Source: UGC

Lydia Forson turned heads as she rocked a short, wavy hairstyle styled with white pearly hairpins to elevate her look.

The beauty entrepreneur slayed in elegant round earrings and flawless makeup to complete her look.

The outspoken brand influencer styled her glamorous look with a red clutch purse that matched her red pointed high heels on the red carpet.

Watch the video posted below;

Ghanaians commented on Lydia Forson's outfit at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ambitious_afia stated:

She is looking good ankasaaa and I love her hair style. Those saying she shouldn’t hve chosen busy dress nuuu what’s the color of your problem mctheeew if it was a nigerian person u would hve said she ate it but bcos she is a Ghanaian, our own pple will say a whole lot. If u think u know better go n put cloth on her. Muuu kasaaa duuu u think she didn’t see herself in the mirror before stepping out.

ellen_adwoa_nsiah stated:

with her figure,she shouldnt have chosen such a busy dress

Nanayawodo stated:

I’m buying this look with a lot of dollars

ghana_rviews stated:

Looks red carpet worthy it’s the coordination for me

phil_abban stated:

Eei,is that not Kontonmire?

jewelry_girliesgh stated:

Wow she looks good

maame_owuswwaa stated:

You look so beautiful mama

Maamegyanba stated:

Lydia is so pretty

trishawhyte91 stated:

Shes looking beautiful

dagaatigirl_official stated:

Beautiful hair

Lydia Forson Teams Up With Steve French For Dazzling Birthday Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lydia Forson's outfit for her 38th birthday celebration. To commemorate her birthday, the award-winning screen diva posted a video of herself on Instagram wearing a stunning black outfit.

Lydia Forson's exceptional acting abilities have garnered her a nomination for the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Source: YEN.com.gh