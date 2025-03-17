Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfua Yeboah has stated that she was pregnant at the age of 22

The entrepreneur said that she found out the news after her national service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Social media users reacted to her viral videos on Instagram after the Women of Valour conference in France

Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfua Yeboah has opened up about her private life and how she worked towards her dreams despite getting pregnant at 22.

The younger sister of media personality Serwaa Amihere disclosed the details at the Women of Valour conference in Paris on March 7, 2025.

Maame Gyamfua said that she didn't want to become a single parent just like her mother who had to work tirelessly to take care of her children.

Serwaa Amihere’s sister Maame Gyamfua talks about her pregnancy and career after having a baby. Photo credit: @mamiohmyhair.

Source: Instagram

The co-founder of the Oh My Hair beauty brand said she was five months pregnant before she found out, having completed her National Service and ready to start a new job through a recommendation.

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah highlighted that her mother and sister were very supportive and cared for her throughout her pregnancy and postpartum phase and remain her biggest supporters.

Maame Gyamfua opens up about her pregnancy

Some social media users have applauded Maame Gyamfua Yeboah for sharing her life story with the world at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in Paris.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

cecilia3255

"Big ups to moms that support their kids in tough times👏."

piesiee_xcvi

"No matter what we will keep fighting."

sneakers_king_dom

"She speaks so well ❤️."

nhyiraba_nana_ekua

"Beauty with brains just like her sis ❤️."

glitzbossconcept_ stated:

"Eloquence."

Minelbrown stated:

"She speaks like Serwaa Amihere 😍."

Gigi.mugler stated:

"Asem oh! Following your own path is not easy but worth it !."

Nyameanoa stated:

"Someone speaks 🤭 I like it when quiet people voice out."

wine_afriiq stated:

"Thank u mame 😍😍😍😍."

__ewuraesi__ stated:

"👏👏👏 There's wealth in creativity 🙌🙌."

The video of Maame Gyamfua's speech is below:

Maame Gyamfua talks about her businesses

Maame Gyamfua also got the audience teary when she explained how her daddy discouraged her from becoming a hairstylist and owning a hair brand in Ghana.

She added that it got to a point where she had to cease communication with her father to focus on a passion and business she believed strongly in.

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah highlighted that the beauty industry in Ghana was booming and most entrepreneurs in this sector were cashing out every day.

The video of Maame Gyamfua's speech about her business is below:

Maame Gyamfua talks about her childhood

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah reminisced on how she grew up at Labadi, a neighbourhood where most children are school dropouts, but managed to get her first degree.

She encouraged the audience to dream big and work hard to achieve those goals because she was now living a luxurious lifestyle with her family and daughter.

The video of Maame Gyamfua's speech is below:

Maame Gyamfua slays in a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Gyamfua Yeboah being among the best-dressed speakers at the 2025 Women of Valour conference in France.

The entrepreneur and sister of Serwaa Amihere wore a stylish outfit designed by a rising Ghanaian fashion designer at the star-studded event in Paris.

Several social media users commented on Maame Gymfua's stylish look and hairstyle, praising the businesswoman for always looking the part.

Source: YEN.com.gh