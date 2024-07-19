Zynnell Zuh: Ghanaian Actress Looks Classy In A Pink Ruffled Dress For Her Birthday Photoshoot
- Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh has mesmerised her fans with her gorgeous outfits for her birthday photoshoot
- The style influencer wore a custom-made dress designed by her clothing brand for the viral pictures
- Some social media users commented on Zynnell Zuh's charming hairstyle and makeup
Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh has taken over social media with her beautiful dresses for her birthday photoshoot.
The top-style influencer wore a stylish black jumpsuit, highlighting her curves as she posed for the lovely pictures.
The talented creative designer of Zyellegant styled her look with a pink ruffled, detachable skirt that matched her glamorous pink earrings.
Zynnell Zuh wore a voluminous ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes, bold eyebrows, and bold red lipstick.
The fashion icon looked charming in pink high heels that matched her fabulous look.
Check out the photos below:
Deputy NSS director Afia Oware and others commented on Zynnell's photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Afiaoware stated:
"Happy birthday Ma’am"
Vicamichaels stated:
"Happy birthday Zyzy"
ameyaw112 stated:
"Happy birthday"
eunice_oheneba_asiedu stated:
"Happy birthday beautiful Zee.God bless you beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️"
kapomusic_ stated:
"Enjoy your day"
Kafuidanku stated:
"❤️ Happy birthday Zy. Bless you"
Rahaelankomah stated:
"May God continue to bless you mama❤️..have a good one today ❤️❤️"
Amss_.x stated:
"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️"
Keykeyzuh stated:
"Happy birthday beautiful"
Yourdreamweddingdaygh stated:
"Happy birthday"
kapomusic_ stated:
"Hi @voguemagazine you have a missed call"
chi_unik stated:
"@voguemagazine come check this. You need this for a cover"
Phoebenomenal stated:
"Favorite bubba. Happy birthday"
chi_unik stated:
"Happy birthday Mami"
Theonlycelebrityteacher stated:
"Happy birthday, sweet"
Zynnell Zuh slays in a glittering dress
The fashion mogul looked breathtaking in a three-quarter-sleeved glittering dress and blond hairstyle for her dinner date.
Check out the photos below:
Zynnell Zuh Looks Exquisite In A Green Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zynnell Zuh, who caught Instagram by storm with her stunning new images.
The supermodel, whose sense of style is unrivalled, looked sophisticated in a fitted green dress and charming hairdo.
Several social media users commented on Zynnell Zuh's recent trending Instagram images.
