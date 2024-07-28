Ghanaian restaurant entrepreneur Chez Amis has caused a massive stir after stating the price of her jewellery set

The gorgeous woman with unique curves looked charming in a long-sleeved white outfit and long, curly hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Chez Amis trending video on Instagram and Facebook

Ghanaian food entrepreneur Chez Amis has explained how she funds her lavish lifestyle on social media in a viral video.

The chief executive officer of Chez Amis Restaurant disclosed on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso that she is a hardworking woman operating a plush restaurant with celebrity clients, including Agyeman Badu, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, and influencers like Shugatiti.

Food vendor Chez Amis and Delay look classy in white outfits. Photo credit: @delaytv

Source: Instagram

Chez Amis added that she has many wealthy friends who always gift her expensive and rare presents, like necklaces and bracelets, to access her look.

Watch the video below:

Chef Amis slays in a black outfit

Ghanaian fashionista Chez Amis looked effortlessly chic in a black outfit and long curly hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

She looked charming in flawless makeup, with perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

She styled her look with black sunglasses and a stylish orange bag for the trending photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh