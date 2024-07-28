Ghanaian food entrepreneur Chez Amis has finally confirmed that she owns three mansions in Accra

She has encouraged her fans to fans to venture into the food business because it is very lucrative

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching a snippet of the interview on Instagram

Ghanaian restaurateur Chez Amis has made some revelations about her properties on the Delay Show.

The voluptuous businesswoman disclosed that the food business is very profitable and that she has amassed a lot of wealth.

Ghanaian food vendor Chez Amis flaunts her cleavage in new photos. Photo credit: @chez_amis_restaurant.

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Chez Amis stated that she was paying rent of $500 monthly before relocating to a four-bed house to provide world-class customer service.

I bought three houses last year. I have two four-bedroom houses in Adjiringanor and a five-bedroom house at Airport Hills. When I bought my house, I was selling a plate of akyeke and tilapia for GH¢170.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Chez Amis' interview on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fresh_daeze stated:

"That sound she makes while talking is irritating my ears. Who is she?"

akwasi_ab stated:

"Delay Obaa Paa , please tell the lady I need her to Hook me up with her business , because I have leaved in the US for the past 20 years I haven’t finished building my house, I want to "come and learn some of her skills to finish my house please"

Bravishnu stated:

"Na hwan nie ?"

Amoaniwaa stated:

"Another hardworking woman, woman of valor 😁"

Adwoapalmers stated:

"It’s cheeeeezzzzy!!!!"

nanaboateng579 stated:

"One of the big guls in Accra"

nana_yaa_yeboaa stated:

"Eiiiiii hmmm Yoo yati wai well done"

Mizphe stated:

"It’s cheeeeeeeeeezy😍😍😍. Wow I didn’t know she could speak twi like this ooo"

Abrantieshaq stated:

"Ei she can speak twi wow"

Multiplyhubceo stated:

"This is the kind of friends I need to implement their strategy to align with what I'm doing because it’s possible"

Delay and Chez Amis slay in white outfits

Ghanaian businesswomen Chez Amis and Delay were spotted in white outfits after the viral

Watch the video below:

Delay slays in a white dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV host Delay, who made waves with her revealing outfit.

For her most recent picture shoot, the CEO of Delay Foods looked stunning in a two-tone ensemble.

Social media users have commented about Delay's casually stylish look and hairdo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh