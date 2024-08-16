A gorgeous Ghanaian lady who went viral for buying a PlayStation5 (PS5) for her boyfriend in 2020 has finally tied the knot with him in a beautiful traditional ceremony

Video from their wedding has gone viral on social media as they looked ethereal in their matching kente outfits

Many people shared relationship advice in the comments, while others congratulated them and talked about their love story

A Ghanaian lady who went viral for buying a PlayStation5 (PS5) for her boyfriend has finally tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Viral Ghanaian couple wed

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady who went viral in 2020 for buying her boyfriend a brand new PS5 worth $800 (GH¢12,518.95) tied the knot on August 15, 2024, the same date as actress Nana Ama McBrown's birthday.

The couple's traditional wedding attire was made of kente. The bride wore a corseted gown with a semi-long train. Her hair was styled into a high ponytail with the ends curled into a bun.

The bride's makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features. To complete her look, she wore purple star-studded heels.

On the other hand, the groom wore the kente fabric the traditional way, wrapping it around him. He also wore traditional slippers to match his look.

The story of the couple.

Reactions to the wedding videos

Many people in the comment section of the post on X shared their advice on the relationship. Others also tagged their partners to alert them about the love story of the Ghanaian couple.

Congratulatory messages also poured in for the newly wedded couple on social media.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on their love story:

@Kweku_henneh said:

"Looks like the secret is if they buy you ps5 means it’s straight to marriage niceee!! 📝 😅"

@ama_kodesh said:

"This is nice. I love their dress colours 😍😍"

@Alhaji_dubaa said:

"I hope this girl is seeing this"

@PHIIPHI4 said:

"Oh wow, congratulations to them."

Below are wedding videos.

