University Graduate Says He Gave His Girlfriend GH¢500 In 3 Days For Upkeep: "Sika Wɔ Fie"
- A video of a young man speaking about how much money he gave his girlfriend for upkeep has surfaced online
- He noted during a discussion on a podcast that he used to give his girlfriend GH¢500 as an allowance every three days
- Netizens who saw the video were sceptical about his claim and took to the comments section to express their views
A young Ghanaian man has opened up about how much money he used to give his girlfriend for upkeep.
During a podcast titled The Savage Room, Kelvin noted that he offered GH¢500 to his girlfriend within three days, although he did not disclose his source of wealth.
According to the young man, who recently completed his education at one of Ghana's prestigious universities, the gesture was to prove his love for her and ensure his girlfriend was well cared for.
He noted that although he was not earning a stable income, he ensured she was okay. Despite all the efforts to keep the young lady happy and in good shape, the relationship ended and they broke up about a year ago.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Kelvin's claim
Kelvin's comment surprised netizens who had seen the video. Many who shared their views in the comment section doubted his claim.
@Sparkle_lens wrote:
"Kelvin Dey lie."
@dodothierry2201 wrote:
"BUNCH OF LIARS."
@pappyindomie7025 wrote:
"He dey lie pass eeii."
@BernardQuartey-oj6wy wrote:
"That's not even up to 50$" aahh!!
@kelvinadu-darko687 wrote:
"Obiaa boa . Settings nkoaa."
@stanleyselasekaatey8520 wrote:
"How is 1500 *4 = 4500? Eiii."
