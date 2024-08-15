A video of a young man speaking about how much money he gave his girlfriend for upkeep has surfaced online

He noted during a discussion on a podcast that he used to give his girlfriend GH¢500 as an allowance every three days

Netizens who saw the video were sceptical about his claim and took to the comments section to express their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man has opened up about how much money he used to give his girlfriend for upkeep.

During a podcast titled The Savage Room, Kelvin noted that he offered GH¢500 to his girlfriend within three days, although he did not disclose his source of wealth.

A university graduate is speaking about how much he gave his girlfriend as upkeep. Image source: The Savage Room

Source: Youtube

According to the young man, who recently completed his education at one of Ghana's prestigious universities, the gesture was to prove his love for her and ensure his girlfriend was well cared for.

He noted that although he was not earning a stable income, he ensured she was okay. Despite all the efforts to keep the young lady happy and in good shape, the relationship ended and they broke up about a year ago.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kelvin's claim

Kelvin's comment surprised netizens who had seen the video. Many who shared their views in the comment section doubted his claim.

@Sparkle_lens wrote:

"Kelvin Dey lie."

@dodothierry2201 wrote:

"BUNCH OF LIARS."

@pappyindomie7025 wrote:

"He dey lie pass eeii."

@BernardQuartey-oj6wy wrote:

"That's not even up to 50$" aahh!!

@kelvinadu-darko687 wrote:

"Obiaa boa . Settings nkoaa."

@stanleyselasekaatey8520 wrote:

"How is 1500 *4 = 4500? Eiii."

UPSA student advises ladies

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a young Ghanaian lady has advised fellow ladies about supporting their partners financially.

The UPSA student, who introduced herself as Yalley in an online video, asked women to refrain from giving money to their boyfriends.

She controversially and categorically stated that a man's sole responsibility was to provide financially for their partner in a relationship.

Her comment triggered various reactions from netizens who saw the video, with some backing her comments and others criticising her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh