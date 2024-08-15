Actress and business mogul Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online on her 47th birthday, which she celebrated on August 15, 2024

She dropped pictures of herself slaying in three star-studded corset gowns, beautiful makeup and differently styled frontal lace wigs

Actress Tracey Boakye, singer KiDi, TikToker Asantewaa and many Ghanaian celebrities thronged the comments of the photos to drop heartwarming messages

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown turned 47 on August 15, 2024. She flooded social media with beautiful pictures to celebrate, slaying in star-studded gowns.

The Crime Check Foundation disclosed that the star actress is set to pay for the freedom of 47 inmates as part of her birthday activities.

Below are the pictures Nana Ama McBrown shared with her fans to mark her 47th birthday:

McBrown's Egyptian goddess look

The first picture the star actress posted on her Instagram page shows her slaying in an ancient Egyptian-themed outfit. The outfit was metallic brown, with sleeves on the right arm styled in a snakelike pattern.

She wore a gold headpiece made of several butterflies fixed on branches. Her makeup was heavy and gothic-themed.

McBrown's snow queen-themed look

The Onua Showtime host slayed in a blue and white snow queen-inspired look for her 47th birthday.

The bust and mid-torsor of the gown were made of white lace, while the bottom section was made of sea-blue lace that sparkled due to its texture and beads.

She rocked heavy makeup, and her frontal lace wig was styled into a ponytail, parted in the middle, allowing curled hair to hang on the sides of her face.

McBrown stuns in black

For her third birthday look, she rocked a black cleavage-baring corset gown that accentuated her fine curves.

A black train was attached to the back of the gown to add some style. To match the chess theme of the photo shoot, the train was used to create a circle around McBrown's feet, making her look like a chess piece.

Once again, her makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features. Her frontal lace wig was styled so the bottom half hung across her back while the upper half was curled and secured in a bun.

Birthday wishes for McBrown

Actress Tracey Boakye, dancer Afronita, musician KiDi, and many other Ghanaian celebrities thronged the comment section of Instagram posts to share heartfelt birthday messages and wishes for Mrs McBrown Mensah.

Below are some of the lovely messages on McBrown's birthday:

official_dacoster said:

"I’m here for them this YEAR!!! let’s go! 🤞❤️"

djswitchghana said:

"Happy birthday Queen👑 #switchup"

tracey_boakye said:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Empress ❤️"

afronitaaa said:

"Mamaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday!!!!!🎂"

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

"Happy birthday Ma’am ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

empress_gifty said:

"Happy birthday Queen"

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"Happy birthday mommy😍"

kidimusic said:

"Happy birthday queen 💙"

naa_ashorkor_ said:

"Happy birthday mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

victorialebenee said:

"Happy big birthday sis love you always 🎂🎉🎂"

McBrown drops Great and Mighty trailer

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown released the official trailer for her upcoming series Great and Mighty.

The much-anticipated series features seasoned movie stars, including Aba Dope, Ras Nene, Salma Mumin, and Jeffrey Nortey.

Many of The Empress' fans shared positive reviews about the trailer in the comments section of the post on YouTube and Instagram.

